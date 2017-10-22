Analyzing Cruiserweight Title Scene After Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann TLC Win

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Cruiserweight Championship scene experienced a potential shake-up Sunday night at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs when Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann defeated Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick in a tag team match in Minneapolis.

As Kendrick had Alexander locked in the Captain's Hook, Swann came to his partner's defense and hit a Phoenix Splash on Kendrick. That allowed Alexander to recover and hit the Lumbar Check for the victory.

With many of Raw's top Superstars competing in the main event pitting The Shield against The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane, it gave the cruiserweights more opportunities than usual to shine on the pay-per-view stage.

In addition to the Cruiserweight Championship bout between Kalisto and Enzo Amore, Alexander, Swann, Gallagher and Kendrick all had a chance to show why they deserve to be in the title mix moving forward.

While none of the four cruiserweights have been a focal point of WWE programming in recent months, they have engaged in an entertaining feud that has largely played out on 205 Live over the past few weeks.

Gallagher and Kendrick were previously rivals, but The Man With a Plan influenced Gentleman Jack to change his ways and turn heel by attacking Alexander.

Swann joined forces with Alexander to even the odds after completing a feud with TJP, and it set the stage for an entertaining bout at TLC.

With Neville potentially out of the picture moving forward, there is likely an opening near the top of the cruiserweight division that could be filled by one of the four Superstars who turned in a strong showing in the tag match.

Among them, three of the cruiserweights have already received a run in the title hunt with the exception of Alexander.

Kendrick was the beneficiary of the first Cruiserweight Championship title change after the Cruiserweight Classic when he beat TJP, Swann later defeated Kendrick for the strap and Gallagher engaged in an entertaining feud with Neville that resulted in him falling short of becoming champion.

Alexander is the only one who hasn't gotten a singles title match, and based on his impressive in-ring performances, there is little doubt that he deserves a shot.

The former Ring of Honor star was one of the standout performers in the CWC, and his match against Kota Ibushi may have been the best contest of the entire tournament.

He has continued to impress on the main roster, although some time spent on the shelf due to injury a few months ago shuffled him to the back of the line in terms of title contention.

Alexander is one of the best and most explosive athletes WWE has to offer, which makes him an ideal representative of the cruiserweight division.

He has paid his dues and put forth a major effort regardless of his situation both on the independent scene and in WWE, and it is clear that he is the best possible option to take a run at the title as soon as a spot opens up.

