A-League Round 3 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

All eyes are on Sydney in Week 3 for the marquee fixture of the A-League season: the Sydney derby.

With both Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers sitting inside the top four, those inside the Allianz Arena on Saturday are sure to be treated to a brilliant display.

The sky-blue half of Sydney has owned this fixture recently, losing just one of the past 10 crosstown clashes. And considering the champions have opened this season with two wins from two, it's no surprise to see them go in as favourites.

So $1.85 AUD is the quote they have been given to win their third game from as many outings, according to AustralianGambling, while the Wanderers, who are coming off a 2-2 draw with the Central Coast Mariners, are out at $3.80.

The Mariners face one of the longest trips in the league this gameweek, as they head west to take on Perth Glory on Sunday.

Perth are coming off a 2-2 draw of their own, against the Newcastle Jets. Glory snatched a point late in the game when former Jets striker Adam Taggart came back to haunt his old side with a 92-minute header.

The hosts are $1.67 to get their first win of the season, while the Mariners are the second-biggest underdog of the round at $4.20.

The biggest underdog of the round are the Wellington Phoenix ($5.50), who head to the Victorian capital to take on Melbourne City on Saturday afternoon. City have started the season in scintillating form, winning both of their games, including a 2-1 win in the derby against Melbourne Victory last time out.

One of the main reasons for City's fast-start has been their ability to quickly turn defense into attack. This has been illustrated best by Bruce Kamau, who scored the winner in the derby.

Victory are aiming to get their first points of the season in Week 3 when they head to the City of Churches to take on Adelaide United.

Despite claiming four points from a possible six, the Reds are only marginal favourites, at $2.45, while Melbourne are behind them at $2.55.

Another tight game is expected in Brisbane on Sunday, when the Brisbane Roar ($2.25) host the vastly improved Newcastle Jets ($2.80), who find themselves in third place.

The Roar, who lost at the semi-final stage last season, find themselves dead last, with a minus-three goal difference.