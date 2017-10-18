    Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

    DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners wears the Golden Hat Trophy after the 29-24 win over the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    One of the greatest days in Kansas State Wildcats football history came 14 years ago when Bill Snyder's troops shocked the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game.

    Since then, however, Kansas State is just 2-8 straight up against Oklahoma, 4-6 against the spread.

    The Wildcats would love to conjure up a bit of the past when they host the Sooners for Homecoming Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas.

                

    College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 12.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

    College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 44.2-34.2 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

    Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

    The Sooners rebounded from that disheartening loss to Iowa State to beat Texas in Dallas last week 29-24.

    Oklahoma jumped out to a 20-0 lead on the Longhorns, fell down 24-23 midway through the fourth quarter but immediately responded with a 59-yard Baker Mayfield-to-Mark Andrews touchdown pass and hung on from there.

    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    On the day, the Sooners racked up 518 yards on offense, as Mayfield threw for 302 and two long touchdowns while the running game produced 174. Only a late miss on a two-point conversion kept Oklahoma from scoring at least 30 points for the 16th straight game.

    The Sooners have now outgained each of their six opponents this season by an average of more than 200 yards per game. And even in that loss to the Cyclones Oklahoma dominated the first half-plus, leading by two scores, before getting sloppy on defense and letting that one slip away.

                 

    Why the Kansas State Wildcats can cover the spread

    The Wildcats started well enough this season, winning three of their first four games, but they're now trying to snap a two-game losing skid following last week's 26-6 loss to TCU.

    Kansas State fell down 10-0 in the first quarter and couldn't muster a challenge, playing without its starting quarterback.

    The Wildcats had a touchdown negated by an offensive pass interference call, then fumbled the ball away, and later reached the TCU 8-yard line but got stuffed on fourth down. In doing so they came up short of the spread as seven-point home dogs.

    MANHATTAN, KS - OCTOBER 14: Quarterback Alex Delton #5 of the Kansas State Wildcats scrambles against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half on October 14, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Imag
    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

    Basically, Kansas State couldn't keep its offense on the field, going just two-for-16 on third-down and fourth-down conversions, and they couldn't get TCU's offense off the field, letting the Horned Frogs go nine-for-18 on conversions.

    The Wildcats came about a minute and a half from starting 4-1 a couple weeks ago, but they gave up a late field goal to Texas and eventually lost in double-overtime.

                  

    Smart pick

    The Sooners won last year's meeting between these teams 38-17, and the year before that it was 55-0. Plus, Oklahoma is still in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and style points still count.

    Meanwhile, Kansas State is operating with its backup quarterback.

    Smart money here gives the points with Oklahoma on the college football lines.

                    

    College football betting trends

    The visiting team is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in this matchup.

    The total has gone over in seven of Oklahoma's last nine games against Kansas State.

    Kansas State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in Week 8.

               

