2018 Restricted Free Agents: Predicting Contracts, Landing Spots for Top Stars

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

As Aaron Gordon demonstrated at the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest, he throws down like an NBA Jam character. But it turns out, his dreams are even bigger than his dunks.

"There's still no ceiling for me," Gordon said, per Magic.com's John Denton. "I'm looking to be the best in the NBA at some point in my career."

There's nothing to suggest a future like that for Gordon. He's never averaged even 13 points or two assists, and he's yet to clear the 30 percent mark from three. His player efficiency rating has fallen below average in two of his first three seasons.

But he's only 22 years old—not even a year older than Ben Simmons—and overdue for a break. The Orlando Magic have had four different coaches since selecting Gordon fourth in 2014. They overloaded on bigs last season, forcing their top prospect out to the wing and away from his strengths. He's also dealt with a fractured bone in his foot and a broken jaw.

There's significantly more promise than his stat sheet shows. When Gordon returned to his natural power forward spot after the trade deadline last season, he averaged 16.4 points on 50.3 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds. He upped the ante this preseason, posting per-36-minute marks of 27.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 threes on 42.9 percent shooting.

Gordon has the athleticism and versatility of a contemporary small-ball 4. He can defend inside and out, wreak havoc above the rim and handle the basketball. If he ever finds an outside shot, he has a chance at stardom.

There's too much intrigue here for someone not to throw him a max offer, but Orlando's revamped front office will force him to find that deal first before matching.

Prediction: Four-year, $108 million deal matched by Orlando