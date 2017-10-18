WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 17October 18, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 17
Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live brought with it a revelation of sorts, as Sami Zayn gave fans a deeper look at his psyche following his much-discussed heel turn at Hell in a Cell.
Citing frustration with fans following their lack of support over the years, he struck out at Daniel Bryan and did not hesitate to cheat in his victory over Randy Orton in the night's main event tag team match.
It was the most important development of the episode, but he was not the only winner.
The other?
A tag team much maligned for their lack of success on the main roster continued to build a fanbase for itself thanks to comedic timing and interaction with Breezango.
Not so lucky were NXT exports Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura, whose pushes on the blue brand have been bogged down by questionable creative decisions.
Delve deeper into this week's winners and losers with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.
Winner: Sami Zayn
The best thing to come out of Tuesday's show was Sami Zayn's confrontation with SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan.
In one in-ring promo, fans were presented with an explanation for Zayn's turn to the dark side.
He blames them, the WWE Universe, for failing to hold up their end of the bargain. Those same fans who got behind Daniel Bryan and helped him achieve greatness in a WWE ring were nowhere to be found when Zayn, a phenomenal wrestler in his own right, was mishandled and disrespected by management.
He was bitter—jealous, even—and disenfranchised with the experience of being a good guy in WWE.
Now he accepts Kevin Owens as his friend and brother, almost as a not-so-subtle middle finger to those same fans who let him down.
Frustrated with his lack of opportunities and the nonexistent support of the fans, he struck out on his own, reuniting with the only person who ever believed in him: his best friend, Owens.
It is a hell of a story that instantly makes Zayn a more engaging character.
Loser: Bobby Roode
Bobby Roode's win-loss record in televised matches in NXT was nearly flawless.
Tuesday night, he lost early in his SmackDown Live run, dropping a five-minute match to Dolph Ziggler via rollup with a handful of tights.
It was a disappointing development for a character who, like so many NXT call-ups to the blue brand, feels like he has lost considerable momentum in recent weeks.
Perhaps the biggest issue was pairing him with a Ziggler, who has been woefully mishandled in recent months. Maybe taking him off of television for several weeks before the Ziggler feud started hurt him. Whatever the case may be, Roode is not nearly as hot as he should be, no matter how many fans sing along to his entrance theme.
Like Shinsuke Nakamura, he was built to epic proportions in NXT but greeted on the main roster by writers unsure of how to best capitalize on his popularity.
Winners: The Ascension
The Ascension may not have had the success on the main roster they enjoyed during their time in NXT, but their comedic ventures in The Fashion Files have earned them new fans.
Tuesday night, Konnor and Viktor were featured prominently during Pulp Fashion, the latest in the vignettes featuring the great Breezango.
The duo, formerly known for obliterating the competition in NXT, once again demonstrated they are multifaceted performers capable of generating laughs as well as they generate ass-kickings.
In fact, they may be better comedic relief than they were dominant villains.
The role works for them, and if the crowd's reactions to their involvement on Tuesday's show is any indication, they are getting over in that position.
Loser: Shinsuke Nakamura
Remember when Shinsuke Nakamura debuted on SmackDown Live and so much was made of the charismatic former NXT champion? He was treated like a huge star, a phenomenon around whom the blue brand would be built?
Tuesday night hammered home a realization few fans want to come to grips with: Nakamura is just another guy on the SmackDown roster.
Yes, he is still a captivating performer and draws a relatively impressive pop. Unfortunately, any aura he had upon his arrival has been erased by unfavorable booking decisions.
He was spared a pinfall loss in the main event, but that does not change the fact that, beyond an entrance, Nakamura is no more special than the tired and stale Randy Orton, whom he teamed with in defeat Tuesday night.
Hopefully, the diminishing of his star is only momentary in length because ruining him would be detrimental to a SmackDown brand desperately in need of legitimate attractions.