WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 17

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live brought with it a revelation of sorts, as Sami Zayn gave fans a deeper look at his psyche following his much-discussed heel turn at Hell in a Cell.

Citing frustration with fans following their lack of support over the years, he struck out at Daniel Bryan and did not hesitate to cheat in his victory over Randy Orton in the night's main event tag team match.

It was the most important development of the episode, but he was not the only winner.

The other?

A tag team much maligned for their lack of success on the main roster continued to build a fanbase for itself thanks to comedic timing and interaction with Breezango.

Not so lucky were NXT exports Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura, whose pushes on the blue brand have been bogged down by questionable creative decisions.

Delve deeper into this week's winners and losers with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.