    Yu Darvish Becomes 1st Pitcher to Draw Bases-Loaded Walk in Playoffs Since 1977

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 17: Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after drawing a walk in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs during game three of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Fact: In the sixth inning of Tuesday's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish drew a walk to force in a run, becoming the first pitcher to draw a bases-loaded walk in the postseason since 1977.

