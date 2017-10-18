Yu Darvish Becomes 1st Pitcher to Draw Bases-Loaded Walk in Playoffs Since 1977

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fact: In the sixth inning of Tuesday's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish drew a walk to force in a run, becoming the first pitcher to draw a bases-loaded walk in the postseason since 1977.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: Andrew Simon