WWE 2K18: Tips and Strategies for Building an Effective Superstar for MyCareer

The MyCareer mode in WWE 2K18 allows gamers to create their own Superstar and bring them through the ranks en route to becoming a world champion and, ultimately, a Hall of Famer.

Every player can have a unique experience in MyCareer based on the decisions they make in creating their MyPlayer character.

While there is no right or wrong way to go about creating a Superstar for use in MyCareer or Road to Glory mode, the options are plentiful.

The biggest decision to be made with regard to the MyPlayer character is what type of fighting style they will utilize. The options include high-flyer, showboat, striker, technician, brawler, strong style, powerhouse and giant.

Each fighting style comes with a boost in two different attribute categories, so the biggest key to success is choosing a style that matches your strengths as a gamer.

Those who enjoy an all-out aerial assault should go with the high-flyer style, while players who prefer to wear down their opponents with submission holds would be best off choosing technician.

The style choice also impacts how your MyPlayer will look to some degree since there are weight and height limits, as a high-flyer can't be too big, and a giant can't be too small.

Everything else regarding the MyPlayer is a matter of preference as well in terms of how they look and whether they're based on a real-life Superstar or are a completely original creation.

The next significant choice comes within MyCareer mode itself, as gamers can choose for their MyPlayer to be either a "company man" or a "fan favorite."

Being a company man requires doing whatever the general managers ask of you, while being a fan favorite means pleasing the WWE Universe by putting on top-flight matches.

Although the paths intertwine at certain points, they offer different experiences and make it either easier or harder to secure upgrades depending on the situation.

While being a company man allows for some shortcuts along the way, there are greater rewards at times for overcoming the odds as a fan favorite.

The only way to make your MyPlayer better is by playing through the MyCareer and Road to Glory modes. By winning matches and accomplishing tasks, you will be rewarded with loot crates that can be used to boost attributes and add moves to your arsenal.

MyCareer is a staple in WWE 2K games at this point, but Road to Glory is a new addition that gives gamers even more opportunities to make their MyPlayers better.

Road to Glory is an online mode that allows you to face other gamers from across the globe in an effort to qualify for pay-per-view events based on what is happening in the real-life world of WWE.

Eventually qualifying for the main event of the pay-per-views and winning those matches will open the door to even more upgrades and exclusive booster items that aren't available anywhere else.

Developing the best MyPlayer possible is primarily up to the gamer and their in-ring ability, but the choices they make in terms of fighting style and their path in MyCareer can go a long way toward shaping that process.

