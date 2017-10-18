Donald Trump Calls Lack of NFL National Anthem Rule Change 'Total Disrespect'

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump blasted the NFL for not enacting a rule that would require players to stand during the national anthem.

Trump tweeted the following regarding the decision:

According to Reuters, the NFL did not seek a commitment from players to stop kneeling during the anthem as part of a meeting with the players association Tuesday.

In a brief media address following Tuesday's discussions, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented on the strides that were made, per Reuters:

"We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to. About issues in our communities to make our communities better.

"Today's discussion with our players was very productive and very important. It reflected our commitment to work together with our players on issues of social justice. Our players are men of great character. They have a very deep understanding and tremendous knowledge of the issues that are going on in all of our communities, and their commitment to addressing these issues is really admirable."

Last week, Goodell sent a letter to the NFL's 32 teams expressing his preference that players stand during the anthem.

In the letter, Goodell mentioned giving players "an in-season platform" to promote their work on social issues as a compromise for standing.

With no anthem-related rule in place, however, players are free to continue demonstrating without repercussions from the league.

The same can't be said from a team perspective, though, as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced last week that players who don't stand for the anthem won't be allowed to play for the Cowboys.