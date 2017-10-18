Robert Pires Says Frugal Arsenal Have Let Down 'Warrior' Mesut Ozil

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes the club have let Mesut Ozil down by failing to assemble a top-class team around him.

He told SportBild (h/t Sport Witness): "Ozil is a warrior who wants to win something. To me, he seems so angry about the fact that Arsenal hasn’t put together the team with which he can make a difference. Arsenal has spent money only for Alexandre Lacazette, €53 million. That is not enough to be at the top."

Ozil has helped the Gunners win three FA Cups since he arrived at the club in 2013, and he has contributed much during that time, as he has with Germany and did with previous club Real Madrid, per Squawka Football:

However, the team's struggles in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League have continued unabated, and they haven't been unable to muster a serious challenge in either competition.

For all Ozil has done at Emirates Stadium, he has more to give and manager Arsene Wenger could have drawn that out of him with stronger team-mates aboard, as Real did.

According to Squawka, the German has created 17 chances in six Premier League matches this season, but not one has been converted. Last year, he did not reach double figures for assists in the English top flight despite creating a superlative 98 chances. That would be less of an issue with more potent attackers around him.

From a defensive standpoint, the playmaker's lack of physicality is exposed much more than it would be if the Gunners had a more robust platform behind him.

The Mirror's John Cross believes Arsenal lack quality in their squad, though he would include Ozil in that:

Indeed, Ozil must also bear some responsibility for the fact he could have delivered more during his time in north London, and he has faced plenty of criticism as a result.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas believes he has more to offer in terms of goals:

The 29-year-old may be a top-class player, but he still has room to improve. If he can do that, the Gunners could benefit greatly.

Arsenal could also help in that regard with some quality additions alongside him, though they may have little time to do that given Ozil is in the final year of his contract.

As such, his time at Emirates may be characterised by the frustration that Arsenal did not make the most of him.