    Edinson Cavani Says Neymar, PSG Team-Mates 'Do Not Need to All Be Friends'

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Neymar Jr of PSG celebrates his second goal with Edinson Cavani (left) during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Girondins de Bordeaux at Parc des Princes on September 30, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has reignited the controversy involving himself and team-mate Neymar by saying the two don't need to be friends if the club is competitive. He also denied Neymar's claims that manager Unai Emery has decided who will take penalties for the team from now on. 

    Speaking to SFR Sport (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson), the Uruguay international was asked about the penalty incident between himself and Neymar:

    "The penalty business, it is in the past. These things happen in football. The important thing now is to find a solution together and to operate as a team. Ultimately, this is what enables you to achieve great things.

    "We need to be a competitive team, we do not need to all be friends or like a family. The most important thing is that everybody is professional on the pitch and gives 100 percent. Outside of that, everybody has their own life, their own way of being and their own way of thinking."

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 17: Neymar Jr and Edinson Cavani of PSG during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at Parc des Princes on September 17, 2017 in Paris, . (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    As reported by Johnson, Cavani and Neymar made headlines during the 2-0 win over Lyon earlier this season when the two argued over who would take a penalty and also a free-kick.

    Neymar told Globo Esporte (via Johnson) Emery had since decided who would be responsible for spot-kicks. Les Parisiens have received just one penalty since, which was taken by Neymar.

    The spat led to plenty of rumours surrounding Cavani's future. Catalan outlet Sport (h/t Will Griffee of MailOnline), which has taken aim at Neymar since his departure from Barcelona, even suggested the Brazil international told PSG to sell Cavani.

    French daily L'Equipe (via AFP's Tom Williams) said the argument between the two forwards continued into the dressing room:

    According to Johnson, Emery told the duo to work things out, and the controversy appeared to be a thing of the past. These latest comments from Cavani may breathe life into the issues once again, however, as well as the ongoing transfer speculation.

