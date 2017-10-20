Wallabies vs. All Blacks: Bledisloe Cup 2017 Date, Time and Predictions

Brett Phibbs/Associated Press

New Zealand have already locked up their 2017 Bledisloe Cup win over Australia, but the All Blacks will try to make it a clean sweep against the Wallabies on Saturday in Brisbane.

Australia gave their big rivals a real challenge in their last meeting in Dunedin, losing in heartbreaking fashion. The result handed the All Blacks their 15th straight Bledisloe Cup, and they're expected to win the third meeting as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 8 p.m. AEST/10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Preview

Australia put together a much better showing in their second Test in August against the All Blacks after losing the first by 20 points, a match that saw New Zealand cruise to a 40-6 half-time score.

The second Test saw Australia run out to a quick lead before their rivals completed an epic comeback with just minutes left to play, winning by six. The All Blacks overcame a 17-point deficit.

Brett Phibbs/Associated Press

ESPN Rugby's Craig Dowd believes the hosts are in an even better position to win this time around:

Suncorp Stadium is a bit of a fortress for Australian rugby while the expectation is always on the All Blacks to do well. On the flipside, the expectations are low on Australia which means they've got nothing to lose. When you get those sorts of odds, it is all set up against you; the only way the All Blacks can have a win out of this is to actually have a convincing one.

However, we all know Australia are never a lie-down sort of team. They're a tough outfit and they've shown they're getting better and better. They finished second in the Rugby Championship and will be disappointed they couldn't do better than two draws with South Africa.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Star All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett is a doubt to play in the third Test, per Tom Decent of the Sydney Morning Herald, following his concussion in the narrow win over South Africa. Richie Mo'unga has been called up as cover at the position but has never featured in a Test. Brodie Retallick won't play either.

Injuries have been a regular thing for New Zealand this year, and the team's extraordinary depth has held up well, but there's only so much turnover a team can take. Their recent record in Brisbane hasn't been great, and in a supposedly dead rubber, it could be hard for the players to get motivated.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

The All Blacks' raw athleticism will trouble just about any team in the world, but the Wallabies have shown the ability to turn matches into a slugfest and did so to great effect in Dunedin. Another quick start and better composure late on will be needed to secure the upset, but it certainly isn't out of the question.

Prediction: New Zealand complete the sweep after another close, hard-fought match. All Blacks 34-27 Wallabies