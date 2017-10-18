Cubs vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 4 TV Schedule, Pick and Ticket Info

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in Major League Baseball throughout the 2017 season with a 104-58 record and are yet to lose a single game in the playoffs.

Now all they need to do is beat the champion Chicago Cubs one time in the next four contests to advance to their first World Series since 1988.

Los Angeles took a commanding 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with Tuesday's dominant 6-1 victory and has the chance to close Chicago out in Wednesday's Game 4.

With that in mind, here is a look at the information for the contest, as well as a prediction.

National League Championship Series Game 4 Information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Time: 9 p.m. ET, per MLB.com

TV: TBS

Ticket Information: Tickets can be found on StubHub

Preview and Prediction

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The only argument for picking the Cubs even in a single game at this point would border on cliche.

This team proved it doesn't quit last year when it overcame a 2-1 deficit in the NLCS against the Dodgers and a 3-1 deficit in the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. It also overcame a three-run deficit in Game 5 of this season's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

However, Los Angeles has been simply dominant in the NLCS rematch.

The Dodgers have won every game by at least three runs and holds a 15-4 advantage in total runs scored through three contests. They also have a shutdown bullpen that is yet to allow a single run all series, meaning they can shorten the game by establishing a lead through the first five or six innings.

Scott Miller of Bleacher Report detailed just how ugly things have gotten for the Cubs against the bullpen during Game 3:

Chicago's last hope falls on the shoulders of 2015 NL Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta. While that sounds promising in theory, he dealt with a hamstring injury in September, allowed five runs (three earned) in three innings in his final regular-season start and walked five while allowing an unearned run in just four innings in his one start in the series against Washington.

He has been far from the dominant force who posted a 1.77 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 2015 and finished the 2017 campaign with a 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

The Dodgers will counter with Alex Wood, who has never started a postseason game in his career and sports a 4.91 ERA in four playoff relief appearances.

Don't let the playoff numbers fool you, though. Wood was a revelation for the Dodgers' starting staff in 2017 and finished with a career-best ERA (2.72) and WHIP (1.06) with 151 strikeouts in 152.1 innings.

Having someone like that in a rotation already featuring Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish and Rich Hill is a clear indication of how the Dodgers were able to play at such an effective clip in 2017.

The formula is already in place for Los Angeles to win Wednesday's contest, and it will follow it straight into the World Series. Look for the Dodgers to push a couple of early runs across against the 2017 version of Arrieta and rely on Wood to make them hold up through the middle innings.

From there, the likes of Brandon Morrow, Tony Watson, Tony Cingrani and Kenta Maeda can continue overmatching the Cubs hitters before Kenley Jansen gets the ball in the ninth.

Jansen, as he so often does, will shut the door in the final frame and put an end to Chicago's World Series title defense.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1