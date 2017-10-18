Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 7 suggestions for fringe starters will cater to fantasy football owners who lost Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to injury.

League owners scrambling for a replacement, it's probably slim pickings if others have already acquired quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.

What's plan B?

Go with available quarterbacks who can score points but offer a low ceiling. Don't expect 300 yards or three touchdowns, but maybe you can count on extra points in rushing yards. In other scenarios, changes within the offense could elevate production going forward.

We'll address pressing decisions on quarterbacks and recommend a sleeper at the tight end position who's available in 92 percent of Yahoo leagues after Week 6.

Start 'Em

1. QB, Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

2. QB, Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. RB, Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

4. RB, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

5. TE, George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sit 'Em

1. QB, Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

2. QB, Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

3. WR, T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. WR, Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. TE, Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em: QB, Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For those looking for a streaming option to replace Rodgers, pick up Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor as a temporary fill-in for Week 7 and beyond.

Taylor won't rack up 300-yard passing performances or three touchdowns, but he doesn't throw many interceptions. As a game-manager type quarterback with mobility, the 28-year-old will have to use his legs to move the chains without tight end Charles Clay, per ESPN.com reporter Mike Rodak.

Clay leads Bills receivers with 258 receiving yards. Buffalo's lead wideout Jordan Matthews will also miss time with a thumb injury.

There's only so much running back LeSean McCoy can handle as the primary ball-carrier and receiver on offense. Expect Taylor to take matters into his own hands with a few more runs, which adds rushing yards and potentially touchdowns to his fantasy total.

The Bills will need more of his legs without a standout receiver on the field for the next few weeks.

Sit 'Em: QB, Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has drawn comparisons to Rodgers in the past, but it's not the time to swap the two for fantasy football purposes.

After an MVP-worthy 2016 season with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, Carr hasn't looked the same since Week 2 against the New York Jets. He started the season with five touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games. Then, he fell off a cliff, tallying three touchdowns and four interceptions in the previous four outings.

Carr doesn't have a single 300-yard game in 2017. Furthermore, he's failed to reach 175 passing yards in the last three games. The Raiders offense as a whole looks nothing like its 2016 version with new offensive coordinator Todd Downing in terms of production.

Just in case you felt like rolling the dice on a wild Thursday night outcome, Carr hasn't played well against the Kansas City Chiefs throughout his career. In six games, he's thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions. The Raiders signal-caller only threw for 250-plus yards in one of those outings.

A personal slump and recent history suggest not to gamble on this one—park Carr on your bench.

Start 'Em: TE, George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan named C.J. Beathard as the starting quarterback over Brian Hoyer going forward. Before the switch under center, tight end George Kittle saw an uptick in targets.

Between Weeks 1 and 4, Hoyer targeted Kittle 14 times. In the previous two outings combined, the rookie tight end saw 17 targets.

Here's the added incentive to start Kittle for the remainder of the year with Beathard at quarterback—they played four seasons at Iowa together between the 2013-16 seasons. There's ready-made chemistry between the passer and receiver in this scenario.

This isn't just connecting coincidental dots. Beathard targeted Kittle on the final pass in an attempted comeback against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted the throw, but the rookie signal-caller's intention shows confidence in a former college teammate.

Going into Week 7, Kittle ranks third in targets (31), receptions (21) and yards (212) among 49ers receivers. He's a solid sleeper choice at the tight end spot.