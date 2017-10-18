NLCS Schedule 2017: Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Times, Odds and Prediction

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have a huge mountain to climb if they want to defend the World Series championship they won in such memorable fashion in 2016.

They trail the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 in the National League Championship Series after dropping a 6-1 decision in Game 3, and if starting pitcher Jake Arrieta and the Cubs can't get the best of counterpart Alex Wood and the Dodgers, the National League will have a new champion.

The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field and will be televised by TBS.

The Cubs have had the early lead in the first three games of the series, but they haven't been able to stop the Dodgers from coming back in any of those games.

There were high hopes for the Cubs prior to Game 3, as they sent Kyle Hendricks to the mound and manager Joe Maddon made several moves to boost the lineup. One of them was putting Kyle Schwarber in left field and batting him second, and the power hitter came through with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

However, that had little impact as the Dodgers tied the game in the top of the second on a home run by Andre Ethier and took the lead in the third inning on Chris Taylor's 448-foot long ball to center field.

The Dodgers methodically added to that lead as the game progressed, while the Cubs had no answers for Los Angeles starting pitcher Yu Darvish. Chicago managed six hits and one walk off Darvish in 6.1 innings but could not add to their lone run.

The Los Angeles bullpen blanked the Cubs in the final 2.2 innings.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remainder of the NLCS (all times are ET):

Wednesday, October 18

Game 4, Los Angeles at Chicago, 9 p.m., TBS

Thursday, Oct. 19

Game 5, Los Angeles at Chicago, 9 p.m., TBS*

Saturday, Oct. 21

Game 6, Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., TBS*

Sunday, Oct. 22

Game 7, Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., TBS*

*-if necessary

The Cubs remained hopeful about their ability to mount a comeback from the 3-0 deficit, something that only the 2004 Boston Red Sox have managed in the history of Major League Baseball.

"I think we've won four games in a row before," Chicago slugger Kris Bryant said, per Stats TSX. "Obviously, it's going to be a tougher road. But it'll make the story that much better. Can you imagine that?"

Ethier missed most of the season with a herniated lumbar disk and he had two hits in his first postseason start. He said the Dodgers were just going about their normal routine.

"We knew today was the most important game, and now tomorrow's the most important game," Ethier said. "We're going to come out and figure out how to get the job done again."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Prediction

The Cubs are not competing on equal terms with the Dodgers, and something is missing from their lineup as they are not hitting and not scoring runs.

They look like a tired team compared to their opponents, and Bryant admitted after the Game 3 loss. "I wouldn't say emotionally or mentally," Bryant said, per Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times. "But I think physically, yeah. Obviously, some guys are tired. It has been a really long year. We've had some long days and stuff like that."

It seems like the Cubs will not go into Game 4 with a full gas tank, and that's going to make it tough to compete with the steamrolling Dodgers. Los Angeles is 6-0 in this year's postseason.

Arrieta is going to be a free agent in the offseason, and he would love to show off his best form in what may be his last start in a Cubs uniform. Wood has not had a postseason start, and he may not be sharp considering he hasn't pitched since September 26.

If Arrieta is able to limit the Dodgers and go deep into the game and Wood is somewhat rusty and gives the Cubs some hittable pitches, pride should take over for the home team. However, if Wood is sharp and the Dodgers can scratch out a few runs against Arrieta, the Dodgers will be tough to beat.

The latter scenario seems more likely, so look for the Dodgers to get their sweep. The starting pitching has been too good, and the relief pitching has been almost perfect.

The Dodgers will win the National League pennant on the Cubs' home field and move on to the World Series.