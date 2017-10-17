    Kevin Love Says Gordon Hayward 'Means a Lot to This League' After Ankle Injury

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was at a loss for words regarding Gordon Hayward's injury Tuesday night.

    "You can never think of the right words to say when you see something like that," Love said of the Boston Celtics star, per Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz. "He means a lot to this league."

    Gordon was diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia, according to Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

    The wing's debut with the Celtics only lasted five-plus minutes before he was taken off the court on a stretcher.

    Love was also one of the players who showed their respect to Hayward in the locker room during the game, per NBA Central. Cavaliers teammates LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas also reportedly visited the injured player.

    Hayward was expected to be a leader on the Celtics this season after signing a four-year deal worth $128 million in the offseason. He is coming off his first career All-Star appearance after seven seasons with the Utah Jazz and has become more of a household name around the NBA.

    Bleacher Report's Dan Favale listed him as the No. 14 overall player in the league for the upcoming year.

    As Love indicated, an extended absence would not only hurt Boston's chances at contending but also take away one of the NBA's biggest stars.

