College Basketball Teams Most Likely to Have Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2017-18

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Everyone under the sun is likely going to pick Rutgers to finish dead last in the Big Ten for the 2017-18 college basketball season, but the Scarlet Knights might remain undefeated longer than any other team in that league.

No, Rutgers is not ending its 26-year NCAA tournament drought, but the beginning of its schedule is so dreadful that it makes our list of teams likely to have surprisingly hot starts.

A few years ago, TCU shocked the college basketball world a bit by opening the season with a 13-0 record (before eventually missing the NCAA tournament). Given how weak the nonconference schedule was, though, we probably should have realized the Horned Frogs would win at least 11 of those games without even breaking a sweat.

Those are the situations we're searching for today. These teams aren't going to compete for a national championship. Chances are, not one of them will even get an invite to the Big Dance. But they're competent enough to beat terrible opponents, and their schedules for the first 4-7 weeks of the season are almost exclusively stocked with such competition.

Teams on the following slides are listed in no particular order, outside of the arbitrary order in which I felt like writing them.