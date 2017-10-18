MLB Playoffs 2017: Updated LCS Bracket Results, Highlights and Reaction

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Two completely different series are unfolding in the MLB postseason.

The New York Yankees used the awakening of their bats to level the ALCS with the Houston Astros at two games apiece on Tuesday.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Dodgers continued their dominance in the NLCS by going into Wrigley Field and taking Game 3 from the Chicago Cubs.

The Astros and Yankees are poised to provide all the drama in the next few days, while the Dodgers are one step away from their first World Series since 1988.

Results

ALCS

Game 1: Astros 2, Yankees 1

Game 2: Astros 2, Yankees 1

Game 3: Yankees 8, Astros 1

Game 4: Yankees 6, Astros 4

NLCS

Game 1: Dodgers 5, Cubs 2

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Cubs 1

Highlights and Reaction



The Yankees got contributions from the heart of their order in clutch situations on Tuesday night, as Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez doubles at the bottom of the eighth leveled the series.

Judge tied Game 4 at four runs apiece before Sanchez delivered the game-winning hit two batters later. MLB's official Twitter account provided us with a look at the game-winning two-base knock:

The Yankees were able to get to that point in the game thanks to a tremendous two-inning relief outing from Chad Green. Aroldis Chapman then closed out the game with the lead to ignite the crowd at Yankee Stadium. The postseason environment and finish at Yankee Stadium reminded former Yankee Paul O'Neill of past postseasons in the Bronx:

However, the series is far from over as three games remain on the ALCS schedule, starting with Wednesday's Game 5 in the Bronx. Astros manager A.J. Hinch was quick to remind everyone there's still plenty to play for, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

Game 5 features a rematch of the Game 1 pitching matchup between Dallas Keuchel and Masahiro Tanaka. Keuchel tossed seven scoreless innings on the mound in Game 1, while Tanaka gave up two runs in six innings of work.

Over in Chicago on Tuesday night, the Dodgers took some risks in the latter innings of Game 3, and they paid off.

After a home run from Andre Ethier and a home run and RBI triple from Chris Taylor, the Dodgers got their fourth run in bizarre fashion. After using Curtis Granderson as a decoy in the on-deck circle, Dave Roberts sent Yu Darvish out to hit. Darvish was walked on four pitches by Carl Edwards. MLB.com's Andrew Simon noted it was the first time a pitcher drew a bases-loaded walk in the postseason in 40 years:



Ryan Fagan of Sporting News summed up everyone's feelings on Darvish's sixth-inning plate appearance:

The contrast of bullpen success in the NLCS continues to be striking as well, as the Dodgers relievers have only given up two hits in four games. ESPN's Buster Olney noted how historic Chicago's 0-for-29 start against the Dodgers bullpen was:

Meanwhile, the Cubs bullpen continued to struggle with four more walks to add to their postseason total of 23. In addition, Mike Montgomery gave up two runs in the eighth to make the offense's task even more insurmountable.

With so many things going against them, the Cubs have a better chance to return to the golf course than they do Dodger Stadium, but this is postseason baseball and stranger things have happened, just ask Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.