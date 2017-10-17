Warriors Championship 2017 Banner, Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Warriors Championship 2017 Banner, Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and HighlightsOctober 17, 2017
For the second time in three years, the Golden State Warriors opened their season by celebrating a championship with some fresh new jewelry and a banner commemorating an NBA Finals triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Warriors unveil 2017 championship rings 🔥 (h/t jasonofbeverlyhills/Instagram) https://t.co/VIAHJe4KHp2017-10-18 02:52:19
The highlight of the evening was the ring ceremony, which saw a slew of 2016-17 additions—including Kevin Durant, David West and JaVale McGee—flash big grins as they celebrated their first career titles, as The Athletic's Anthony Slater documented:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JaVale McGee, David West and Kevin Durant receive their first title rings https://t.co/FJY6QyvYxr2017-10-18 02:45:49
NBA TV offered a closer look at Durant's big moment:
NBA TV @NBATV
.@KDTrey5 officially championship certified. https://t.co/n7FsMivH1s2017-10-18 02:49:15
Meanwhile, Slater noted that McGee used the opportunity to flaunt his new diamonds to old friend and new teammate Nick Young:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First thing JaVale did with his ring: Walk over to Nick Young and wave it in his face.2017-10-18 02:49:40
Not to be forgotten was Stephen Curry, who addressed the crowd before the franchise's newest banner was unveiled, as NBA TV captured:
NBA TV @NBATV
.@StephenCurry30 unveils the @warriors 2017 Championship banner! #DubNation https://t.co/zXZAfOyU1n2017-10-18 02:51:12
At that point, Bleacher Report's Howard Beck observed the Warriors may need to start clearing some space in the rafters as they pursue another championship:
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Wonder where they move Mullin’s jersey next October. https://t.co/O65CRJnMyK2017-10-18 02:53:40
Once the festivities were complete, the Warriors and the NBA relayed videos of the group posing for the cameras:
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Oh we talkin' teams? 💍🏆 https://t.co/Lhne29S6OX2017-10-18 02:53:23
NBA @NBA
New 💍💍💍 for the defending champion @warriors! #DubNation #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/RwU9riwAYO2017-10-18 02:55:40
Now focused on the 2017-18 campaign, the Warriors will attempt to cement themselves as a dynasty with a third title in four seasons.