Warriors Championship 2017 Banner, Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the second time in three years, the Golden State Warriors opened their season by celebrating a championship with some fresh new jewelry and a banner commemorating an NBA Finals triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The highlight of the evening was the ring ceremony, which saw a slew of 2016-17 additions—including Kevin Durant, David West and JaVale McGee—flash big grins as they celebrated their first career titles, as The Athletic's Anthony Slater documented:

NBA TV offered a closer look at Durant's big moment:

Meanwhile, Slater noted that McGee used the opportunity to flaunt his new diamonds to old friend and new teammate Nick Young:

Not to be forgotten was Stephen Curry, who addressed the crowd before the franchise's newest banner was unveiled, as NBA TV captured:

At that point, Bleacher Report's Howard Beck observed the Warriors may need to start clearing some space in the rafters as they pursue another championship:

Once the festivities were complete, the Warriors and the NBA relayed videos of the group posing for the cameras:

Now focused on the 2017-18 campaign, the Warriors will attempt to cement themselves as a dynasty with a third title in four seasons.