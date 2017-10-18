NFL Power Rankings 2017: Team Records and Standings Predictions for Week 7

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After a few surprise outcomes in Week 6, it's unsafe to pencil any team as a surefire winner in Week 7. The upcoming slate of games starts with an AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

Kansas City staggers into Oakland after suffering its first defeat. The Raiders could turn their rival's loss into a trend with a strong ground attack against a weak run defense. The Chiefs allowed a season-worst 194 rushing yards to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Is it time for Marshawn Lynch to run wild like years past?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have their starting quarterback Jameis Winston against the Buffalo Bills, but that shouldn't stop them from earning a victory, why?

Will the Philadelphia Eagles continue to roll through their opponents as the league's hottest NFC team?

Check out the projected standings after Week 7 action with analysis on a few critical matchups.

Projected NFL Division Standings After Week 7

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (4-3)

2. New York Jets (4-3)

3. Buffalo Bills (3-3)

4. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (3-4)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

4. Cleveland Browns (0-7)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (4-3)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

3. Houston Texans (3-3)

4. Indianapolis Colts (2-5)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

2. Denver Broncos (3-3)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

4. Oakland Raiders (2-5)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

2. Washington Redskins (3-3)

3. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

4. New York Giants (1-6)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

2. Green Bay Packers (4-3)

3. Detroit Lions (3-3)

4. Chicago Bears (2-5)

NFC South

1. Carolina Panthers (5-2)

2. New Orleans Saints (4-2)

3. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

2. Arizona Cardinals (4-3)

3. Los Angeles Rams (4-3)

4. San Francisco 49ers (0-7)

Oakland Raiders Lose Fifth Consecutive Game

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Raiders lost their second game to a division opponent in Week 6 and enter dangerous territory for a team that aspires to reach the postseason.

Surprisingly, the Raiders' once-explosive offense can't move the ball or score points. According to Team Rankings, Oakland ranks dead-last in first downs per game (15.2) and hasn't scored more than 17 points since Week 2 vs. the New York Jets.

The switch from ex-offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave to Todd Downing hasn't paid off, and there's too much pressure on a mediocre defense to hold teams to fewer than 17 points for a victory.

Oakland has lost five consecutive games to Kansas City, which includes the previous season when the offense ranked No. 7 in points and No. 6 in yards. Now, the Chiefs travel to the Black Hole after their first loss against a slumping rival.

Unless Beast Mode turns the biological clock back and runs all over the Chiefs defense like Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell did in the previous week, the Raiders will lose their fifth consecutive game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Beat Buffalo Bills with or Without Jameis Winston

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Buccaneers offense looked more explosive with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick under center after Jameis Winston left the game with a shoulder injury.

Down 31-0, Fitzpatrick threw for 290 yards and three touchdown passes along with two interceptions in a near-comeback against the Arizona Cardinals.

It's unclear whether or not Winston returns to action against the Bills. He's day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his throwing arm, per ESPN.com reporter Jenna Laine.

Regardless of Winston's status, the Buccaneers have enough offensive firepower to beat the Bills, who won't have their top two receivers, not named LeSean McCoy, on the field. Tight end Charles Clay (MCL) and wideout Jordan Matthews (thumb) will miss the upcoming matchup.

The Buccaneers must make a game plan to stop McCoy, who's the one and only real threat within the Bills offense. It's a feasible task.

Philadelphia Eagles Sweep Season Series vs. Washington Redskins

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Eagles earned a 30-17 road victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 1. On the Monday Night Football stage, they'll attempt to complete the season series sweep at Lincoln Financial Field.

Doug Pederson has pushed all the right buttons in his second year as the Eagles head coach. This club executes on both sides of the ball and looks poised to make a run at the NFC East title. Above all, quarterback Carson Wentz looks like the real deal at the helm. He's tied for second in touchdown passes (13) with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The Redskins come into this contest with a secondary dealing with injuries. Bashaud Breeland is questionable with an MCL ailment, per Washington Post reporter Master Tesfatsion:

Cornerback Josh Norman is also questionable with broken ribs. He missed the previous outing with the injury. Wentz should continue to have success through the air on Monday. The Eagles will keep flying high at 6-1.