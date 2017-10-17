Reuben Foster, Ray-Ray Armstrong Call Police After Run-In with 2 Armed Men

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebackers Reuben Foster and Ray-Ray Armstrong reportedly called police early Monday morning after two armed men confronted them outside of the club Love and Propaganda in San Francisco.

According to Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi, "two masked men wearing white hoodies emerged, carrying an assault rifle and a handgun" confronted Foster and Armstrong after they asked a security guard to walk them to their car.

After the weapons were allegedly brandished, Armstrong and Foster reportedly "turned and ran like hell" before they found safety at a local hotel.

"We are aware of the reports regarding the robbery and are very thankful no one was harmed," the 49ers said in a statement, according to The Athletic's David Lombardi. "Reuben and Ray-Ray have been, and will continue to be, cooperative with any further police investigation."

While Armstrong has appeared in all six games this season, Foster's lone appearance to date came in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Since then, he's missed five straight games with an ankle injury.

However, the 2017 first-round pick returned to practice last week and has made significant strides in hopes of returning to the field Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.