WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 17

The Seattle portion of the WWE Universe erupted as SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan made his way to the squared circle to kick off Tuesday's show.

Bryan ran down the night's card before turning his attention to Sami Zayn, who interrupted the proceedings.

Bryan recalled the professional frustration he felt during his career in WWE. Zayn answered, saying Bryan had the fans. Those same fans failed to hold up their end of the deal in regard to The Underdog from the Underground, though.

They abandoned him, but that's cool because he does not care.

Zayn took a shot at Bryan's working safer as the boos directed at him grew louder.

Kevin Owens made his presence felt, walking to the ring with a smile on his face.

The Prizefighter struck at the core of Bryan, claiming he became everything he fought against, going as far as to label him a sellout.

Zayn thanked Owens for rescuing him from a similar fate.

Bryan ended the promo by saying he would find two guys to take out Owens and Zayn.

Grade

A

Analysis

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Harvey Dent waxed philosophically in The Dark Knight.

After doing everything the right way, fighting for good, Zayn has found himself disenfranchised by the system he believed in and the people he thought should have believed in him. Now, as a heel, he has shrugged off concern for the audience and accepted his longtime rival Kevin Owens back into his life.

It is an engaging story, as was the injection of the Bryan narrative.

There is a direct correlation between Zayn and Bryan, and WWE Creative exploited it to great effect Tuesday night.