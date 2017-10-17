WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 17

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 17October 17, 2017
The duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens continued to steal headlines Tuesday night, blatantly disrespecting general manager Daniel Bryan, then cheating their way to victory over Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton.
The undisputed stars of the show, the heels continued developing their new tandem and even managed to draw boos from an audience still unsure of whether it should support the best friends.
WWE champion Jinder Mahal damn near stole the spotlight, challenging universal champion Brock Lesnar to a match at Survivor Series. A different, potential No. 1 contender in the form of AJ Styles interrupted his promo, though.
What did The Phenomenal One have to say to The Maharaja, and how might it shape SmackDown Live for the foreseeable future?
Find out with this recap of the October 17 broadcast, which also featured a potential new contender to Baron Corbin's United States Championship, a big six-woman tag team match and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from Hell in a Cell.
Daniel Bryan Kicks Off SmackDown
The Seattle portion of the WWE Universe erupted as SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan made his way to the squared circle to kick off Tuesday's show.
Bryan ran down the night's card before turning his attention to Sami Zayn, who interrupted the proceedings.
Bryan recalled the professional frustration he felt during his career in WWE. Zayn answered, saying Bryan had the fans. Those same fans failed to hold up their end of the deal in regard to The Underdog from the Underground, though.
They abandoned him, but that's cool because he does not care.
Zayn took a shot at Bryan's working safer as the boos directed at him grew louder.
Kevin Owens made his presence felt, walking to the ring with a smile on his face.
The Prizefighter struck at the core of Bryan, claiming he became everything he fought against, going as far as to label him a sellout.
Zayn thanked Owens for rescuing him from a similar fate.
Bryan ended the promo by saying he would find two guys to take out Owens and Zayn.
Grade
A
Analysis
"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Harvey Dent waxed philosophically in The Dark Knight.
After doing everything the right way, fighting for good, Zayn has found himself disenfranchised by the system he believed in and the people he thought should have believed in him. Now, as a heel, he has shrugged off concern for the audience and accepted his longtime rival Kevin Owens back into his life.
It is an engaging story, as was the injection of the Bryan narrative.
There is a direct correlation between Zayn and Bryan, and WWE Creative exploited it to great effect Tuesday night.
Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya, Lana and Tamina
Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi took turns dominating the action early in Tuesday's match, frustrating Natalya and sending the SmackDown women's champion to the sanctuary of the arena floor.
The action picked up significantly following the break, particularly following a hot tag to Charlotte.
The babyfaces picked up the victory when Charlotte forced a tapout from Lana.
After the match, Natalya teased attacking Charlotte with a steel chair, only for The Queen to get the upper hand and chase her off.
Result
Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Tamina and Natalya.
Grade
C
Analysis
This did nothing to promote interest or excitement for the women's division beyond what was already there. Charlotte fought off another attempt by Natalya to injure her and stood tall, daring the champion to come fight.
Though the in-ring action is almost always fantastic between the two, there will need to be a big angle of some sort if there is any desire whatsoever for fans to actually care about the program.
Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin
Sin Cara hit the ring for a showdown with Baron Corbin, but before the match, The Lone Wolf teased giving the luchador a United States Championship opportunity, only to rip it away.
Sin Cara answered by taking Corbin out with a suicide dive then a plancha from the top of the ring post.
That move, as it turned out, was enough to earn the explosive masked man a count-out victory.
Result
Sin Cara defeated Baron Corbin via count-out.
Grade
C
Analysis
It is admirable that management took the opportunity to potentially set up a new challenger for Corbin in Sin Cara, but doing so via count-out is about as uninspiring as possible.
Cara is an underrated worker who has been utilized in the past to put others over, so he has earned the opportunity to star himself. He will not win the title, but as a television program for Corbin until the build to Survivor Series begins, he is a solid option.
Putting him over stronger would be greatly appreciated, though.
Jinder Mahal's Special Announcement
WWE champion Jinder Mahal entered the arena and discussed his recent trip to India, including a conversation with a young fan. "What's next?" that fan asked, before suggesting Mahal challenge a man fans consider unbeatable.
"At Survivor Series, I am challenging Brock Lesnar!"
Mahal demanded fans bow down to the Modern Day Maharaja after he beats The Beast Incarnate at the annual November pay-per-view extravaganza.
AJ Styles interrupted the proceedings to a huge pop.
The Phenomenal One took exception to Mahal's claiming to have beaten every worthy challenger available. The Maharaja corrected himself, claiming there was no worthy competition left. He said in India, Styles is not even worthy enough of standing in the same ring as the champion.
Styles answered claims of being a joke by blasting Mahal with a Pele Kick and sending him scurrying.
Grade
A
Analysis
A brazen champion who has overstepped his bounds and challenged Lesnar is exactly the chord Mahal needed to strike here, and he nailed it. Fueled by national pride and inspired by the young fan, he went for it all and challenged Lesnar in what is sure to be a one-sided ass-kicking he wants no piece of.
The Styles-Mahal match should finally bring The Maharaja the series of matches he needs to solidify his title reign.
A quality segment that accomplished two things at once without ever overstaying its welcome.
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler attacked Bobby Roode from the opening bell, taking the fight to his rival. After a brief flurry from The Glorious One, Ziggler turned the tables back in his favor, sending Roode back-first into the ring apron and catching him with a big dropkick.
Chants of "Bobby Roode" filled the arena, only to be shut down when The Showoff attempted a sleeper.
A slingshot sent Ziggler face-first into the ring post as commentators discussed his legacy and what a loss would do for it.
Roode tried for the Glorious DDT late, but Ziggler countered, rolled Roode up and grabbed the tights for the upset victory.
Result
Dolph Ziggler defeated Bobby Roode.
Grade
B
Analysis
Roode vs. Ziggler II was a sprint of a match hurt by the timing confines of live television and the forced necessity of the finish. It also marked Roode's first main roster defeat, which feels like a considerable misstep.
Neither guy looked particularly great, but the action they shoved into the match was enough to earn it a favorable grade. With that said, it still feels like there is a show-stealer waiting to be had between these two.
Whether they ever realize that potential and deliver the match fans expect from two talented individuals like them, though, is the question.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn isolated Shinsuke Nakamura from partner Randy Orton midway through the match, working The Artist over by targeting his knee.
A hot tag to The Viper saw Orton take the fight to Zayn, including a side suplex that sent him through the announce table.
With Nakamura and Owens' battling at ringside, Zayn capitalized on a distracted referee and caught Orton with a low blow, then the Helluva Kick for the victory.
After the match, during a backstage vignette, Daniel Bryan told the braggadocios Zayn and Owens their fate next week will rest with one man: the returning Shane McMahon.
Result
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Grade
B+
Analysis
The match itself was the basic main event tag team match fans have been overexposed to since the days of Steve Austin and The Undertaker's battles with Mankind and Kane on Attitude Era Raws.
With that said, this did a great job of telling the story of Zayn's new in-ring attitude and the depths to which he will sink to pick up a win. It is a welcome addition to Zayn's character, which has been nondescript for far too long.
The chemistry between Zayn and Owens is off-the-charts and should make for compelling television on Tuesday nights for as long as WWE officials are willing to keep them together.