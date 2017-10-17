LeBron James, Stephen Curry Headline Most Marketable NBA Players Survey

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was voted the most marketable player in the NBA in a recent survey conducted by Sports Business Daily.

The results, which were released Tuesday, showed James lapped his peers in terms of off-court marketability by garnering 38 of a possible 49 first-place votes. The second-closest player was Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who received eight first-place nods.

The only other player to receive a first-place tally was Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook.

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell relayed a breakdown of the top vote-getters, which featured four members of the defending champions:

While Curry boasts an impressive sponsorship portfolio that includes partnerships with Under Armour, Chase and a slew of high-profile brands, James' off-court work includes several business and entertainment ventures.

Namely, James has a lifetime contract with Nike worth more than a reported $1 billion, per Sports Business Daily, in addition to deals with KIA Motors, Beats Electronics and Coca-Cola.

In fact, James is so marketable that Forbes noted he's scheduled to make more money in 2017 ($55 million) through endorsements than he is through his contract with the Cavaliers ($33.3 million).

Beyond his work as the face of a slew of corporations, James has also made a strong push into on-screen work with SpringHill Entertainment, the company he founded alongside business partner Maverick Carter.

To date, James' biggest projects include the 2015 film Trainwreck and his work on TV shows such as Survivor's Remorse, Cleveland Hustles and The Wall.



Beyond James and Curry, the most intriguing name on the list may be that of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Already one of the most compelling players in the Association from a marketing perspective, Ball has embraced an unconventional route to off-court stardom by donning his own signature sneaker after the big sneaker brands reportedly passed on signing him.

Now the face of Big Baller Brand along with his father, LaVar, Lonzo will attempt to boost his marketing profile throughout a highly anticipated 2017-18 season with the Purple and Gold.