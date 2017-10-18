Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 5 TV Schedule, Ticket Info and Odds

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Houston Astros were nine outs away from pushing the New York Yankees to the brink of elimination Tuesday night, but a furious rally spearheaded by Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez allowed the Bronx Bombers to tie the ALCS at two games apiece.

Now surging with their confidence at an all-time high, the Yankees have a chance to capture an improbable 3-2 series lead and send the series back to Minute Maid Park with the Astros' World Series hopes hanging by a thread.

But in order to do so, the Yankees will need to conquer Astros starter Dallas Keuchel—who silenced New York's bats in a 2-1 Game 1 win.

With Game 5 fast approaching, here's a rundown of when and where you can catch all the action from Yankee Stadium.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

TV: FS1

Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

The Yankees boasted the AL's top home record (51-30) during the regular season, and they've continued to dominate in the Bronx to this point in the postseason.

Specifically, New York is 5-0 following Tuesday's come-from-behind effort. As ESPN noted, that mark could have significant implications if the past is any indication:

But in order to contend for their first World Series title since 2009, the Yankees will have to conquer Keuchel on Wednesday.

That's not going to be easy based on what Keuchel flashed in Game 1.

In the series-opening tilt, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner leaned heavily on his fastball and filthy slider to consistently stifle New York hitters en route to 10 strikeouts, zero earned runs and four hits over seven innings.

"Through the course of the game, pitch to pitch, at-bat to at-bat, it seemed like there was no need to change up what was working," Keuchel said Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan. "And I'm a big stickler if I can go with plan A and they don't make adjustments or I don't need to make adjustments, then I'm not going to show plan B.

If Keuchel does need to shake things up in Game 5, his changeup will likely come into play against a Yankee lineup that has scorched the Astros for 14 runs the past two nights.

Houston, meanwhile, will be looking for an offensive awakening.

After mustering two runs apiece in the series' first two games, the Astros have managed five runs over their past two losses against a Yankees offense that has found new life at home.

Next up will be a second showdown with Masahiro Tanaka, who has been quite sharp to this point in the postseason.

Through two starts, Tanaka has registered 10 strikeouts and scattered seven hits over 13.0 innings. In his last outing, which came in Game 1 of the ALCS, the pinstriped ace went six strong and allowed two earned runs while inducing 12 ground balls and registering three punchouts.

If Tanaka can produce a similar performance in concert with New York's continued breakout at the plate, the Yankees should be in position to pull off a stunner when the series shifts back to Texas.