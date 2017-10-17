Ezekiel Elliott's Lawsuit vs. NFL Dismissed by Judge; RB Can Re-File in New York

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There was another development in the Ezekiel Elliott case Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Judge Amos L. Mazzant dismissed the Dallas Cowboys running back's case in a Texas court due to a "lack of jurisdiction, as ordered by [the] Fifth Circuit." Pelissero noted "all eyes [are] now on New York," where Elliott can re-file.

Pelissero provided additional details regarding the news:

What's more, attorney Daniel Wallach noted Elliott will play in his team's next game:

According to Will Brinson of CBS Sports, the next hearing will be Oct. 30, meaning Elliott "should play" in the Cowboys' Sunday contest against the San Francisco 49ers and the Oct. 29 showdown with Washington.

These updates and changes come after Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noted Elliott was suspended six games for the time being, sharing Wallach's Tuesday tweet revealing the fifth circuit denied a motion from the NFL Players Association "to recall [a] mandate."

Rapoport reported the running back's legal team and the league were told the New York Southern District court would issue a ruling Tuesday.

Elliott was initially suspended six games after an investigation into domestic violence allegations from 2016. He played in Dallas' first five games while fighting the punishment through the courts and has 393 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Kaja Whitehouse of the New York Post provided details on the situation, echoing Rapoport's report a New York judge would issue a ruling Tuesday.

"Judge Paul Crotty said he first wants to review a similar case involving New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, who was ordered by a Manhattan federal appeals court last year to begin a four-game suspension amid objections from the NFL Players Association," Whitehouse wrote.