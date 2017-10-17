Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will try to win consecutive games for only the second time this season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday as solid home favorites.

The Steelers rebounded from their second loss of the season with an impressive 19-13 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who suffered their first loss of the campaign and third straight setback against Pittsburgh.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as four-point favorites; the total was 41 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.3-13.0 Steelers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

The Bengals are coming off their bye week, which followed two straight wins after a disappointing 0-3 start. They will be catching Pittsburgh in a possible letdown spot off a hard-fought victory at Kansas City and know this divisional opponent well.

Cincinnati is an outstanding 10-0-1 against the spread in its previous 11 road games after covering its most recent game away from home. The team is also a perfect 2-0 ATS in its two road games this season, covering three in a row overall, and might be underrated heading into this matchup.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers have won the past four meetings with the Bengals straight up, going 6-1-1 ATS in the previous eight between the two AFC North rivals. Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell had demanded more touches before after his team lost at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, and he responded by again pounding the Chiefs with 179 yards on 32 carries and one touchdown.

Bell is the most important player for the Steelers since he is dangerous as both a runner and Ben Roethlisberger's safety-valve receiver out of the backfield. He appears to be back on track along with the Steelers as a whole.

Smart pick

The extra week off should help Cincinnati despite the fact that almost every betting trend in this matchup favors Pittsburgh. The Bengals were playing great before their bye and may have the better quarterback in Andy Dalton. Roethlisberger's numbers looked better versus Kansas City but were aided by a 51-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Look for Cincy's defense to take away either Bell or Brown, hurting Roethlisberger's ability to succeed and allowing the road underdog to cover on the NFL lines.

NFL betting trends

The Bengals are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games against the Steelers.

The total has gone under in the Bengals' last three games against the Steelers.

The Steelers are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games at home in October.

