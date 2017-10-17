New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Green Bay Packers (4-2) on Sunday as solid road favorites.

The Packers are dealing with the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers due to a broken collarbone and would have likely been home favorites at Lambeau Field had he been healthy enough to play this game.

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.0-21.0 Saints (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Saints can cover the spread

Even with Rodgers and Brett Favre suiting up for Green Bay over the last 20-plus years, New Orleans has enjoyed recent success in this series, going 4-1 against the spread in the past five meetings.

The Saints won the last meeting three years ago at home, routing the Packers 44-23 as two-point home favorites behind 311 passing yards from quarterback Drew Brees and 172 rushing yards from running back Mark Ingram. After trading Adrian Peterson away to the Arizona Cardinals last week, Ingram had his best game this season with 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

The Packers, who saw their Super Bowl odds plummet after Rodgers got injured, still have a lot of talent without their top quarterback. New starter Brett Hundley is highly regarded by the coaching staff, so much so that they have not looked at bringing in any additional replacements.

Hundley was a star at UCLA but slipped to the fifth round of the NFL draft two years ago even though he headed into his junior year for the Bruins as a potential first-round pick. Making his first career start at Lambeau should boost Hundley's confidence, as the fans will make sure he feels comfortable there.

Smart pick

New Orleans has lost in nine of its last 10 visits to Lambeau, something that should not go overlooked in this spot. While the Saints appear to be the better team because they have a future Hall of Famer at quarterback, do not underestimate home-field advantage here. Hundley is a solid prospect who can feed off the home crowd, and he just needs to stay composed and not make stupid mistakes. Back the Packers to pull off the upset on the NFL lines.

NFL betting trends

The Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Packers.

The total has gone over in the Saints' last eight games against the Packers.

The Packers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog.

