LaVar Ball's Odds of Winning 2020 Presidential Election Revealed

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

If Donald Trump can become president of the United States, why can't LaVar Ball?

According to OddsShark, the patriarch of the Ball family has 250-1 odds of attaining the highest public office in the U.S. come 2020. The site compared that with the odds of more likely presidential contenders:

Were LaVar to run, the fact his son Lonzo plays for the Los Angeles Lakers would likely only help his chances.

If Lonzo can help the Lakers progress toward title contention by the 2020 elections, LaVar might be able to bank California's 55 votes in the electoral college. That would put him roughly 20 percent of the way toward collecting the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency.

With the way Ball has aggressively marketed his Big Baller Brand in an effort to compete with the major sneaker companies, one can only imagine his tactics during a presidential campaign.

There's no question if he were elected Ball would be the biggest baller to assume the Oval Office.

.