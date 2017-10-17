Nia Jax Reportedly Takes Leave of Absence from WWE

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE has granted Nia Jax a personal leave of absence for an undisclosed period of time, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday.

Satin's report comes after Twitter user @WrestleVotes said Jax had walked out of Raw on Monday night. Satin wrote that "it doesn’t appear as though she quit."

The news comes after rumors of Neville walking out on WWE as well and requesting his release from the company. According to Satin, the same Twitter user, @WrestleVotes, first reported Neville's possible departure. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Joseph Currier confirmed Neville walked out of Raw Oct. 9 and that his future with WWE was unclear.

Neville's walkout was unexpected but not all that surprising in retrospect. He had helped anchor the cruiserweight division when it had no direction, but it seemed like WWE was unwilling to give him a large role outside the division.

Jax, on the other hand, has continued to hang periphery of the Raw women's title picture. She attacked Alexa Bliss after Bliss captured the belt from Sasha Banks on the Aug. 28 edition of Raw:

Jax realigned with Bliss shortly thereafter, which allowed her to remain connected to the championship storyline—even if in a more indirect role. Jax last wrestled Mickie James—with Bliss at ringside—on Raw on Oct. 2, losing when James hit a DDT from the second rope.

Jax only debuted in NXT in 2015 and spent relatively little time there before getting called up to the main roster in July 2016.

She has made a lot of progress since her NXT days, and it felt like only a matter of time before Jax turned on Bliss and became the monster heel the Raw women's division has lacked. Instead, WWE fans may not be seeing her for the foreseeable future.