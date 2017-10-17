Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender Contract Options Exercised by Suns

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will keep their top young stars on the payroll after exercising the 2018-19 team options on Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, per Evan Sidery of Bright Side of the Sun.

Booker is going into his third year with the Suns and will now have one more season under team control before the front office has to make a decision about an extension. Chriss and Bender were each lottery picks in 2016 and will also have team options for the 2019-20 season.

The Suns confirmed the news of the three options on the team's official site.

All three moves were likely easy decisions from the front office, with each player capable of providing a lot of value over the next few years.

Booker is already one of the best young scorers in the NBA after averaging 22.1 points per game last season. Although it was a down year for the Suns overall (24-58), he made headlines when he scored 70 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

One general manager even listed him as the best shooter in the league in the annual survey by John Schuhmann of NBA.com. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were the only other players to receive votes.

Chriss is not quite as polished but showed plenty of flashes while starting 75 games last season. A No. 8 overall pick, Chriss averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while displaying a lot of ability on the defensive end. There are more question marks about Bender, who averaged just 3.4 points in 43 games last year, but the fourth overall pick still has time to prove himself.

If these players and rookie Josh Jackson live up to their ability, the Suns could have one of the best young rosters in the NBA.