Aaron Judge, Yankees Erase 4-Run Deficit to Stun Astros and Even ALCS at 2

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It seems you just can't put the New York Yankees away.

Down 4-0 in the seventh inning Tuesday night, the Yankees fought back to earn a 6-4 Game 4 win over the Houston Astros. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez combined for five RBI, with each slugger coming through with a clutch hit during the four-run eighth inning.

New York had fallen behind 2-0 for the second series in a row, but the American League Championship Series is now tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven battle.

