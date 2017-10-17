    Aaron Judge, Yankees Erase 4-Run Deficit to Stun Astros and Even ALCS at 2

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Judge #99 and Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring on a two-run go-ahead double by Gary Sanchez #24 during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    It seems you just can't put the New York Yankees away.

    Down 4-0 in the seventh inning Tuesday night, the Yankees fought back to earn a 6-4 Game 4 win over the Houston Astros. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez combined for five RBI, with each slugger coming through with a clutch hit during the four-run eighth inning.

    New York had fallen behind 2-0 for the second series in a row, but the American League Championship Series is now tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven battle.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

