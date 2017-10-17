Danny Ainge on Isaiah Thomas Trade to Cavaliers: 'I Don't Know What We Owe Him'October 17, 2017
If the Boston Celtics eventually hope to repair their relationship with Isaiah Thomas, it may not happen until Danny Ainge departs.
The Celtics general manager appeared on WEEI ahead of Tuesday's season-opening matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and made it clear he felt little sympathy for Thomas' frustration at being traded.
"I don't know what we owe him," Ainge said. "We gave him an opportunity while he was here."
Thomas, who was traded to Cleveland as part of a package to land Kyrie Irving, has publicly admitted to being hurt by the move. He specifically expressed dismay with Ainge, telling Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins he "might not ever talk to Danny again."
