    National Anthem Rule Changes Reportedly Not Discussed at NFL, NFLPA Meeting

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    Member of the San Francisco 49ers kneel and stand during the playing of the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Kneeling are (L-R) strong safety Eric Reid (35), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) and defensive back Adrian Colbert (38). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    The NFL owners and NFL Players Association reportedly did not discuss any rule changes in regard to the national anthem or kneeling during the anthem, according to Albert Breer of NFL.com. 

    The NFL Game Operations Manual encourages players to stand during the anthem, but the NFL rulebook does not specifically outlaw kneeling or demonstrating while the "Star-Spangled Banner" is being played before games.

    San Francisco 49ers owner confirmed that no rule change would take place and talked about kneeling during the national anthem, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com: 

    The NFL Network further broke down the content of the day's meeting between the players and owners, which largely did not center around the anthem: 

    Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick—who began protesting racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016—was not present at the meetings, though according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, he was invited by the league's players and was asked to attend the next meeting between the players and owners.

    The debate on protesting during the anthem came to a head earlier this season when President Donald Trump said a player kneeling during the anthem was a "son of a bitch" who should be fired. NFL teams largely demonstrated as a show of unity in the Sunday following those remarks, though the debate was reignited when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones later insisted that he wouldn't permit any protesting during the anthem and that the Cowboys simply wouldn't play if it took place.

    Jones reportedly later told the Cowboys in a team meeting that his comments were meant to put the attention on him and to deflect it away from the players. The Local 100 of the United Labor Unions, meanwhile, claimed Jones had violated the National Labor Relations Act in a filing to the National Labor Relations Board.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    2. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    3. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    4. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    5. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    6. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    7. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    8. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    9. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    10. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    11. Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    12. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    13. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    14. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    15. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    16. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    17. From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL

    18. Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017

    19. Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gridiron Heights x Stranger Things 🔦

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texas Court Upholds Elliott Suspension

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Power Rankings Heading into Week 7

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL, NFLPA Have 'Productive' Meeting on Social Change

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report