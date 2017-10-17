    Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play Opener vs. Timberwolves Due to Quad Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday that Kawhi Leonard will miss their regular-season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a left quad injury.

    Head coach Gregg Popovich previously told reporters Leonard, who missed all of training camp and the preseason, wouldn't be healthy in time for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

    "He won't be available," Popovich said Friday, according to the San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald.

    "I don't gauge it. He's still rehabbing, and when he's ready, he'll be ready. I try not to qualify it."

    Without a firm timetable for Leonard's return, the Spurs will have to embrace a platoon approach on the wing to compensate for the two-time All-Star's absence.

    One of the primary players in that regard should be free-agent signee Rudy Gay, who will be looking to get off to a fast start with the Spurs after his tenure with the Sacramento Kings was cut short in January because of a ruptured Achilles.

    San Antonio should also lean on fourth-year swingman Kyle Anderson, who tied a career high by playing 69 percent of his minutes at the 3 last season.

        

    Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.

