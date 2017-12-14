Emmanuel Sanders Out vs. Colts After Suffering Ankle Injury in 4th Quarter

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders was forced to the sidelines Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering an ankle injury, per Broncos executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth.

Sanders is in his fourth year with the Broncos and has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league in this stretch. Not only is he a reliable pass-catcher in big moments, he tallied over 70 catches and 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, only missing one of 48 possible regular-season games.

This was enough to earn a three-year extension worth $33 million before the start of the 2016 season.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury has derailed his healthy streak, and it appears he will now be forced to miss more time.

The Broncos do have one of the top receivers in the game still available in Demaryius Thomas, but depth at wide receiver was already an issue, and now it is an even bigger problem with Sanders sidelined.

Cody Latimer is one option, but Denver will likely turn to its tight ends and running backs in order to help Brock Osweiler and the passing attack going forward.