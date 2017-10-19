    Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

    For some fantasy players, the season is probably already over. It's tough to recover from an 0-6 or 1-5 start.

    But for most, the upcoming weeks will decide whether your team is a contender or pretender. If you are trending toward the former, making smart trades to supplement your established core could put you over the top. If you are trending toward the latter, smart trades could save your season. 

    Hopefully, the trade value chart will assist you as you seek improvement. As always, any player not listed has a trade value of one. May the fantasy points be with you.

                       

    Trade Value: 11

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 15: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers fights off the tackle of Bruce Irvin #51 of the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    1. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs 

    2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    4. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    5. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    6. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    There's two changes here this week, as Ezekiel Elliott's uncertain future (more on that later) dropped him from the top tier and Gordon's recent explosion of production introduced him to the promised land of elite fantasy options.

    It's hard to ignore Gordon's 313 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns the past two weeks. It's also hard to ignore the fact that in standard-scoring leagues he's only failed to post 13 or more fantasy points once this season.

    Over the past season and a half, Gordon has proved he's among fantasy's most valuable contributors. His value likely will never be this high, however, so if you suspect a regression is in order, now is the time to sell high on him.

            

    Trade Value: 10

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    8. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons 

    10. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    11. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    12. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    This is the "old reliable" group. These guys just keep producing.

    Obviously, there will be some concern that Nelson may lose WR1 value with Aaron Rodgers potentially out for the season. That concern will apply to Davante Adams as well. Nelson, however, has been so consistently good throughout his career he's earned some benefit of the doubt here.

    It helps that Brett Hundley has been in Green Bay's system for three years. And Nelson remains one of the most dangerous red-zone threats in football, and he shouldn't stop seeing those looks. 

    Obviously, Rodgers increases the fantasy value of any wideout, but Nelson's value won't necessarily plummet without Rodgers in the lineup.

               

    Trade Value: 9

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 15: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots scores a two yard touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    13. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears 

    14. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    15. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

    16. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

    It's easy to get frustrated with Gronkowski's injury history. Then he goes and has a week where he catches six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns, helping you win your week in the process, and you remember how ridiculously valuable he is, both for the Patriots and fantasy players.

    There was some concern that Matt Breida might significantly eat into Hyde's usage heading into Week 6. It's probably safe to put those concerns to rest for the time being. Hyde had 18 touches for 75 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Breida had just six touches for 36 yards. Keep rolling with Hyde as a legitimate RB1.

                                    

    Trade Value: 8

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 15: Running back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes the football past strong safety Antoine Bethea #41 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    17. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    18. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    19. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    20. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

    21. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    22. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    24. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    25. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    26. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    27. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    28. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    29. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

    Martin's return to action has been predictably productive, as he's notched 146 yards from scrimmage and two scores. He's safe to pencil in as a low-end RB1 for the remainder of the season.

    It's getting harder and harder to defend McCoy's fantasy value, however. Shady has rushed for over 100 yards just once this season, and in standard-scoring leagues, he is averaging 9.4 fantasy points per week, which puts him in the low-end RB2 range.

    Given his talent and past production, it's fair to be optimistic that he'll increase his output and return to RB1 status following Buffalo's Week 6 bye. But if his production doesn't improve soon, his value will be downgraded.

    Finally, the addition of Adrian Peterson should only help Fitzgerald's value going forward. He was already having a strong season, but with Peterson on board in Week 6, Fitzgerald caught 10 passes for 138 yards and a score.

    If defenses have to suddenly respect Arizona's run game, it should open up the playbook for the Cardinals and take some of the onus off of Carson Palmer. That, in turn, could lead to some excellent matchups for Fitzgerald and opportunities down the field on play-action. Fitzgerald is locked in place as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 this season.

           

    Trade Value: 7

    TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 1: Tight end Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a gain of 35 yards while evading middle linebacker B.J. Goodson #93 of the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game on October 1, 2017 at Ra
    Brian Blanco/Getty Images

    30. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    31. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    32. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    33. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

    34. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    35. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

    36. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    37. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

    Brate has firmly pushed his way into the second tier of tight ends behind Gronkowski. In the past four weeks, he's caught 19 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. While Brate likely can't sustain that touchdown-per-week rate of production, the fact that he's clearly established himself as a vital weapon in the team's offense is promising going forward.

    Brate will always have value given he's a trusted option for Jameis Winston in the red zone. The fact that he has value beyond that has made him one of the most sought-after tight ends in fantasy.

    Watson's value may never be higher than it is right now, as he leads all quarterbacks in fantasy points in standard leagues. It's totally understandable that if you have him on your team, you don't want to get rid of him, but if you suspect his value might diminish as the season progresses, now is the absolutely perfect time to sell him high. 

           

    Trade Value: 6

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Wide receiver Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders runs onto the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Image
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    38. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    39. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    40. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

    41. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    42. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    43. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

    This is a fascinating group.

    In Adams, you have a player who has been excellent this season but is now relying on a backup quarterback. Jeffery has been steadily average for fantasy owners while flashing occasional moments of game-breaking ability that made him an important signing for the Eagles this offseason.

    His ceiling remains high. Benjamin has re-emerged as a consistent option as Newton's play has improved. Meanwhile, Landry has posted back-to-back solid showings to regain his status as a quality fantasy starter.

    In Baldwin and Cooper, however, you are banking on them returning to elite form. Honestly, most people probably won't value them this highly, and you could get them for a far cheaper price. But I try to weigh a player's current performance with his past production and future upside. I still think Baldwin and Cooper could turn things around, and I doubt you'll ever be able to land them for a lower price.

                 

    Trade Value: 5

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Jerick McKinnon #21 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a carry against the Green Bay Packers during the game on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    44. Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    45. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    46. Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    47. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

    48. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

    49. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    50. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

    51. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    52. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    53. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    54. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

    Welcome back to fantasy prominence, Mr. Peterson.  

    It would seem that the proclamations of Peterson's demise were perhaps premature. All he did in his Cardinals debut was rush 26 times for 134 yards and two scores.

    Obviously, we need to see Peterson maintain a high level of production before we deem him an RB1. There are still, justifiably, questions about whether he can maintain a high level of play given his age and Arizona's suspect offensive line.

    But for one afternoon at least, Peterson looked like he was back to his old ways. 

    Meanwhile, back in Minnesota, McKinnon has picked up where Dalvin Cook left off before he was lost for the season. In the past two weeks, McKinnon has registered 245 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, out-touching Latavius Murray 43-30.

    The fact that Murray has 30 touches in the past two games is worth monitoring closely, however. McKinnon has been the better player, but Murray could siphon some of his value based on the workload he's still receiving.

    Thompson might seem low for some people, but it still worries me that he's never going to be the true feature back in Washington. While he continues to be fantastic in the passing game—18 receptions for 340 yards and two scores—his lack of touches in the ground game will ultimately cause his fantasy value to stagnate.

                

    Trade Value: 4

    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    55. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    56. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    57. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    58. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

    59. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

    60. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills

    61. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

    62. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    63. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

    64. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

    65. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    This fantasy tier is all about potential going somewhat unrealized. Maybe it's because of a running back committee. Maybe it's from being a rookie or being stuck on a mediocre offense. In the case of players like Watkins and Reed, it's hard to say exactly what's causing them to be so disappointing.

    There is a lot of upside in this group, but unlike the tiers above them, there is less indication that the full upside will be reached. Or, it is simply unlikely that they'll be able to reach their full potential based on the circumstances they find themselves in.

    Either way, they are buy-low candidates, but buy-low candidates with less explosive upside than many of the players above them. 

           

    Trade Value: 3

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Running back Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants breaks out for a long run against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    66. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington

    67. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

    68. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

    69. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    70. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

    71. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

    72. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    73. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

    74. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    75. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    76. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    77. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders 

    78. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    79. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    80. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants

    The Giants have had major issues at running back all season long, but perhaps Darkwa will solve them. He's rushed 29 times for 186 yards and a score the past two weeks, which is more yards than any other Giants running back has all season.

    The team's relatively poor rushing attack limits his upside, but Darkwa's potential makes him a player absolutely worth owning at the moment. If you have him on your team, there's no reason to sell: His value is only likely to rise.

              

    Trade Value: 2

    ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball as Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers tries to make the tackle in the first half of a football game at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Ph
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    81. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

    82. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    83. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots 

    84. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    85. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington

    86. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    87. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

    88. Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    89. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    90. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers  

    91. Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets

    92. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    93. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

    94. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    95. Zach Miller, TE, Chicago Bears

    96. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

    97. Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals 

    98. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    99. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions

    100. Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans 

    Look, there is so much uncertainty surrounding Elliott right now that I think you would be crazy to trade for him and just as crazy to trade him away. Here's the latest, per Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News:

    So basically, there's still a possibility his suspension will be legally overturned or delayed, but there's no certainty one way or another. That means involving him in any trades is risky business for literally everyone involved.

    Isn't it fun when the legal system and fantasy football intersect?

            

    All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.

