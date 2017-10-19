Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Norm Hall/Getty Images

For some fantasy players, the season is probably already over. It's tough to recover from an 0-6 or 1-5 start.

But for most, the upcoming weeks will decide whether your team is a contender or pretender. If you are trending toward the former, making smart trades to supplement your established core could put you over the top. If you are trending toward the latter, smart trades could save your season.

Hopefully, the trade value chart will assist you as you seek improvement. As always, any player not listed has a trade value of one. May the fantasy points be with you.



Trade Value: 11

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

1. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

5. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

There's two changes here this week, as Ezekiel Elliott's uncertain future (more on that later) dropped him from the top tier and Gordon's recent explosion of production introduced him to the promised land of elite fantasy options.

It's hard to ignore Gordon's 313 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns the past two weeks. It's also hard to ignore the fact that in standard-scoring leagues he's only failed to post 13 or more fantasy points once this season.

Over the past season and a half, Gordon has proved he's among fantasy's most valuable contributors. His value likely will never be this high, however, so if you suspect a regression is in order, now is the time to sell high on him.

Trade Value: 10

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

11. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

12. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

This is the "old reliable" group. These guys just keep producing.

Obviously, there will be some concern that Nelson may lose WR1 value with Aaron Rodgers potentially out for the season. That concern will apply to Davante Adams as well. Nelson, however, has been so consistently good throughout his career he's earned some benefit of the doubt here.

It helps that Brett Hundley has been in Green Bay's system for three years. And Nelson remains one of the most dangerous red-zone threats in football, and he shouldn't stop seeing those looks.

Obviously, Rodgers increases the fantasy value of any wideout, but Nelson's value won't necessarily plummet without Rodgers in the lineup.

Trade Value: 9

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

13. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

14. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

15. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

16. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

It's easy to get frustrated with Gronkowski's injury history. Then he goes and has a week where he catches six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns, helping you win your week in the process, and you remember how ridiculously valuable he is, both for the Patriots and fantasy players.

There was some concern that Matt Breida might significantly eat into Hyde's usage heading into Week 6. It's probably safe to put those concerns to rest for the time being. Hyde had 18 touches for 75 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Breida had just six touches for 36 yards. Keep rolling with Hyde as a legitimate RB1.

Trade Value: 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

17. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

19. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

20. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

21. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

22. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

24. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

25. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

26. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

27. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

28. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

29. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

Martin's return to action has been predictably productive, as he's notched 146 yards from scrimmage and two scores. He's safe to pencil in as a low-end RB1 for the remainder of the season.

It's getting harder and harder to defend McCoy's fantasy value, however. Shady has rushed for over 100 yards just once this season, and in standard-scoring leagues, he is averaging 9.4 fantasy points per week, which puts him in the low-end RB2 range.

Given his talent and past production, it's fair to be optimistic that he'll increase his output and return to RB1 status following Buffalo's Week 6 bye. But if his production doesn't improve soon, his value will be downgraded.

Finally, the addition of Adrian Peterson should only help Fitzgerald's value going forward. He was already having a strong season, but with Peterson on board in Week 6, Fitzgerald caught 10 passes for 138 yards and a score.

If defenses have to suddenly respect Arizona's run game, it should open up the playbook for the Cardinals and take some of the onus off of Carson Palmer. That, in turn, could lead to some excellent matchups for Fitzgerald and opportunities down the field on play-action. Fitzgerald is locked in place as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 this season.

Trade Value: 7

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

30. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

32. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

33. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

34. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

35. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

36. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

37. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Brate has firmly pushed his way into the second tier of tight ends behind Gronkowski. In the past four weeks, he's caught 19 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. While Brate likely can't sustain that touchdown-per-week rate of production, the fact that he's clearly established himself as a vital weapon in the team's offense is promising going forward.

Brate will always have value given he's a trusted option for Jameis Winston in the red zone. The fact that he has value beyond that has made him one of the most sought-after tight ends in fantasy.

Watson's value may never be higher than it is right now, as he leads all quarterbacks in fantasy points in standard leagues. It's totally understandable that if you have him on your team, you don't want to get rid of him, but if you suspect his value might diminish as the season progresses, now is the absolutely perfect time to sell him high.

Trade Value: 6

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

38. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

39. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

40. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

41. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

42. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

43. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

This is a fascinating group.

In Adams, you have a player who has been excellent this season but is now relying on a backup quarterback. Jeffery has been steadily average for fantasy owners while flashing occasional moments of game-breaking ability that made him an important signing for the Eagles this offseason.

His ceiling remains high. Benjamin has re-emerged as a consistent option as Newton's play has improved. Meanwhile, Landry has posted back-to-back solid showings to regain his status as a quality fantasy starter.

In Baldwin and Cooper, however, you are banking on them returning to elite form. Honestly, most people probably won't value them this highly, and you could get them for a far cheaper price. But I try to weigh a player's current performance with his past production and future upside. I still think Baldwin and Cooper could turn things around, and I doubt you'll ever be able to land them for a lower price.

Trade Value: 5

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

44. Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

45. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

46. Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

47. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

48. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

49. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

50. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

51. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

52. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

53. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

54. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

Welcome back to fantasy prominence, Mr. Peterson.

It would seem that the proclamations of Peterson's demise were perhaps premature. All he did in his Cardinals debut was rush 26 times for 134 yards and two scores.

Obviously, we need to see Peterson maintain a high level of production before we deem him an RB1. There are still, justifiably, questions about whether he can maintain a high level of play given his age and Arizona's suspect offensive line.

But for one afternoon at least, Peterson looked like he was back to his old ways.

Meanwhile, back in Minnesota, McKinnon has picked up where Dalvin Cook left off before he was lost for the season. In the past two weeks, McKinnon has registered 245 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, out-touching Latavius Murray 43-30.

The fact that Murray has 30 touches in the past two games is worth monitoring closely, however. McKinnon has been the better player, but Murray could siphon some of his value based on the workload he's still receiving.

Thompson might seem low for some people, but it still worries me that he's never going to be the true feature back in Washington. While he continues to be fantastic in the passing game—18 receptions for 340 yards and two scores—his lack of touches in the ground game will ultimately cause his fantasy value to stagnate.

Trade Value: 4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

55. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

56. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

57. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

58. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

59. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

60. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills

61. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

62. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

63. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

64. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

65. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

This fantasy tier is all about potential going somewhat unrealized. Maybe it's because of a running back committee. Maybe it's from being a rookie or being stuck on a mediocre offense. In the case of players like Watkins and Reed, it's hard to say exactly what's causing them to be so disappointing.

There is a lot of upside in this group, but unlike the tiers above them, there is less indication that the full upside will be reached. Or, it is simply unlikely that they'll be able to reach their full potential based on the circumstances they find themselves in.

Either way, they are buy-low candidates, but buy-low candidates with less explosive upside than many of the players above them.

Trade Value: 3

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

66. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington

67. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

68. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

69. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

70. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

71. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

72. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

73. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

74. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

75. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

76. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

77. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

78. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

79. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

80. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants

The Giants have had major issues at running back all season long, but perhaps Darkwa will solve them. He's rushed 29 times for 186 yards and a score the past two weeks, which is more yards than any other Giants running back has all season.

The team's relatively poor rushing attack limits his upside, but Darkwa's potential makes him a player absolutely worth owning at the moment. If you have him on your team, there's no reason to sell: His value is only likely to rise.

Trade Value: 2

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

81. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

82. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

83. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots

84. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

85. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington

86. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

87. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

88. Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

89. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

90. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

91. Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets

92. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

93. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

94. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

95. Zach Miller, TE, Chicago Bears

96. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

97. Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals

98. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

99. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions

100. Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans

Look, there is so much uncertainty surrounding Elliott right now that I think you would be crazy to trade for him and just as crazy to trade him away. Here's the latest, per Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News:



So basically, there's still a possibility his suspension will be legally overturned or delayed, but there's no certainty one way or another. That means involving him in any trades is risky business for literally everyone involved.

Isn't it fun when the legal system and fantasy football intersect?

All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.