Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Week 7 of the fantasy football season offers a bevy of plus matchups for owners to exploit.

Looking through the rankings, the tight end position sticks out as a potential goldmine for value.

At running back, Adrian Peterson's rebirth with the Arizona Cardinals also presents a fantastic matchup.

In this piece, we examine the top 10 quarterbacks, kickers and defenses and the top 20 wide receivers and running backs. There will be also be analysis of the matchups to watch for.

All scoring is based off Yahoo PPR scoring.

Let's begin with quarterbacks.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 380 passing yards, 3 TDs (27.2 points)

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 340 passing yards, 3 TDs (25.6 points)

3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 280 passing yards, 2 TDs; 40 rushing yards (23.2 points)

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs (18.8 points)

5. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 280 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 10 rushing yards (18.2 points)

6. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) at Philadelphia Eagles: 290 passing yards, 2 TDS, 1 INT (17.6 points)

7. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 225 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 25 rushing yards (17.5 points)

8. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) at Chicago Bears: 230 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 45 rushing yards (15.7 points)

9. Carson Palmer (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams (London): 230 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (15.2 points)

10. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 230 passing yards, 1 TD; 20 rushing yards (15.2 points)

Looking at the matchup, it's safe to assume that the New Orleans Saints will beat the Brett Hundley-led Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

Although that may be the case, this question remains: How many opportunities will Saints quarterback Drew Brees have?

This game has the makings of a ground-and-pound approach and ball control written all over it.

It isn't likely to be an offensive explosion in the passing game to the point Brees is putting up 25 points or so. Think more conservatively here. After all, the Packers defense is only allowing just over one touchdown per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Brees is likely your QB1, so you are starting him anyways, but temper expectations.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 130 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 50 yards (29 points)

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 85 rushing yards; 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (28.5 points)

3. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 90 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD (27.5 points)

4. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Indianapolis Colts: 150 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (26 points)

5. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 70 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals (in London): 100 rushing yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 45 yards (24.5 points)

7. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) at Los Angeles Chargers: 80 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 20 yards (24 points)

8. Adrian Peterson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London): 120 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (22 points)

9. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New York Jets: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (21 points)

10. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Carolina Panthers: 140 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 30 yards (19 points)

11. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 60 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards (18 points)

12. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 70 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

13. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 120 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 30 yards (17 points)

14. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 105 rushing yards, 1 TD (16.5 points)

15. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) at Dallas Cowboys: 60 rushing yards; 5 receptions, 50 yards (16 points)

16. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 70 rushing yards; 4 receptions, 45 yards (15.5 points)

17. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 75 rushing yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 8 yards (15.3 points)

18. Doug Martin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 55 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 10 yards (14.5 points)

19. Dion Lewis (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 40 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 10 yards (13 points)

20. Tevin Coleman (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots:40 rushing yards; 4 receptions, 40 yards (12 points)

No team in the NFL is allowing more fantasy points per game to opposing running backs than the Los Angeles Rams, and guess who they face next?

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson.

After just 81 yards in five games with the New Orleans Saints, AP has found new life with the Cardinals, rushing for over 130 yards and two scores in Week 6.

Expect his success to continue against the Rams across the pond in Week 7.

Top 20 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 9 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. Antonio Browns (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

5. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London): 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

6. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

7. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

9. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) vs. New York Jets: 9 receptions, 95 yards (18.5 points)

10. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

11. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 100 yards (16 points)

12. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 100 yards (16 points)

13. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

14. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 80 yards (15 points)

15. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 70 yards (15 points)

16. Pierre Garcon (San Francisco 49ers) at Dallas Cowboys: 7 receptions, 75 yards (14.5 points)

17. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

18. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 60 yards; 20 rushing yards (14 points)

19. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 80 yards (14 points)

20. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 4 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

With Hundley at quarterback, there is a bit of a cause for concern regarding Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

However, Nelson will still be Hundley's No. 1 target.

The Packers' Week 7 opponent's defense has allowed just over 12 points per game since Week 3 (if you don't include 14 points from offensive turnovers resulting in points in Week 6), so the Saints could give Green Bay's backups some problems.

If the Packers find themselves trailing against the Brees-led Saints offense, expect Hundley to rely on Nelson early and often to try to climb back into the game.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 120 yards (18 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

4. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 4 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD (15.5 points)

6. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

7. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) at Miami Dolphins: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

8. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 55 yards (11 points)

9. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 4 receptions, 60 yards (10 points)

10. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 55 yards (9.5 points)

Going up against the New York Giants in Week 7, Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham has a shot at producing. The Giants are allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, but they are also surrendering an average of one touchdown per game to the position.

In PPR leagues, Graham has put up double-digit fantasy points over his past three games.

Graham hasn't been what we all hoped for when he was traded to the Seahawks in 2015, but Week 7 in 2017 has a chance to be a special week for both the tight end and the Seahawks.

Top 10 Kickers

1. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (50-and-over), 4 PAT (15 points)

2. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (50-and-over), 3 PAT (14 points)

3. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals (London): 1 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 1 FG (50-and-over), 2 PAT (14 points)

4. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (13 points)

5. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

6. Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) at Los Angeles Chargers: 1 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (9 points)

7. Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers) at Chicago Bears: 1 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 1 PAT (8 points)

8. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (7 points)

9. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 1 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (6 points)

10. Josh Lambo (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Indianpolis Colts: 1 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (6 points)

In what is predicted to be a high-scoring affair, expect Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant to have plenty of opportunities against the New England Patriots. For his fantasy value's sake, hopefully the Falcons are able to kick a few field goals as opposed to numerous extra points.

The same logic here applies for Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski too.

Top 10 D/ST

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (at Indianapolis Colts): 3 INT, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 7-13 PA (17 points)

2. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Baltimore Ravens): 2 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (15 points)

3. Seattle Seahawks (at New York Giants): 4 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (12 points)

4. Carolina Panthers (at Chicago Bears): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Denver Broncos (at Los Angeles Chargers): 4 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Baltimore Ravens (at Minnesota Vikings): 4 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Buffalo Bills (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 4 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (9 points)

8. Los Angeles Rams (vs. Arizona Cardinals) (London): 5 sacks, 1 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

9. Arizona Cardinals (at Los Angeles Rams) (London): 4 sacks, 1 INT, 14-20 PA (7 points)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (at Pittsburgh Steelers): 4 sacks, 1 INT, 14-20 PA (7 points)

Given the circumstances surrounding his becoming the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett has done a nice job stepping up and filling in for the injured Andrew Luck.

Unfortunately, Week 7 appears to be a potential doomsday, as Brissett will face off against the ferocious Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has 10 interceptions on the season.

The Jags defense will cause the Colts problems all day. Hopefully Brissett can limit the damage they are likely to inflict.