Yankees Respond to Red Sox's 2004 ALCS Tweet: 'Ah, Work Day for Us'

If the Boston Red Sox had defeated the Houston Astros in the Division Series, they would have faced the New York Yankees in the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 American League Championship Series. They instead spent Tuesday reminiscing over their historic comeback 13 years ago as the Yankees prepared for Game 4 against Houston.

Boston celebrated the 13-year anniversary of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS. With the Red Sox down 3-0 in the series, losing 4-3 in the ninth inning and facing legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, Boston's Dave Roberts energized the rally with a crucial stolen base. After winning the game in 12 innings, the Red Sox became the first and only team in MLB history to overcome a 3-0 postseason deficit.

They then swept the St. Louis Cardinals to secure their first championship since 1918.

The Yankees, however, could not let their foes enjoy a stroll down memory lane. They dialed the petty meter to "10" by reminding their AL foes that they have another ALCS Game 4 to worry about Tuesday.

The Red Sox were not amused.

This time the Evil Empire must rally from behind. After coming back from 2-0 to defeat the Cleveland Indians, they again lost Games 1 and 2 on the road against the Astros. They can tie the series at home following Game 3's 8-1 victory.

If the Yankees advance to the World Series, they may have the opportunity to gain revenge against Roberts, now managing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have jumped to a 2-0 National League Championship Series lead over the Chicago Cubs.

