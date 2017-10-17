Champions League Results 2017: Updated Tables After Tuesday's Group-Stage Scores

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both took big steps towards qualification for the knockout rounds of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League with positive results on Tuesday.

Spurs earned a creditable 1-1 draw with holders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, and City downed Napoli 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool got their first win of the group stage with a fantastic 7-0 win away at Maribor, while RB Leipzig edged a brilliant contest against Porto.

Meanwhile, last season's semi-finalists Monaco have still yet to pick up a victory in the 2017-18 tournament after falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Besiktas.

Here are the full results from Tuesday:

Maribor 0-7 Liverpool

Spartak Moscow 5-1 Sevilla

Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City 2-1 Napoli

Monaco 1-2 Besiktas

RB Leipzig 3-2 Porto

Apoel Nicosia 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The group standings now look like this after Tuesday's games:

Group E

Liverpool 5 pts Spartak Moscow 5 pts Sevilla 4 pts Maribor 1 pt

Group F

Manchester City 9 pts Shakhtar Donetsk 6 pts Napoli 3 pts Feyenoord 0

Group G

Besiktas 9 pts RB Leipzig 4 pts Porto 3 pt Monaco 1 pt

Group H

Real Madrid 7 pts Tottenham Hotspur 7 pts Borussia Dortmund 1 pt Apoel Nicosia 1 pt

A full look at the standings is available per the tournament's official website.

Spurs went ahead at the Bernabeu through a 28th-minute own goal from Raphael Varane, but Cristiano Ronaldo levelled from the penalty spot just before half-time.

In an open second half, only a string of brilliant saves from both goalkeepers, Keylor Navas and Hugo Lloris, prevented further goals.

Spurs would have been the happier of the sides at the final whistle having held out for an away point with a very impressive performance, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

City were 2-0 ahead inside 13 minutes against Maurizio Sarri's Napoli side, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both turning home well from close range.

Ederson then kept the two-goal cushion intact as he saved Dries Mertens' first-half penalty, but he could not keep out Amadou Diawara's effort from the spot 17 minutes from time.

City held on for all three points, and Napoli could now struggle to get out of the group after Shakhtar Donetsk's win at Feyenoord on Tuesday.

Liverpool broke a record with their hammering of Maribor, per Opta:

It was a stunning performance from Jurgen Klopp's men. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino both netted doubles and Philippe Coutinho was on the scoresheet in the first half, while late goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold added gloss to the result.

Perhaps the most surprising result of the night was Spartak Moscow's 5-1 thumping of Sevilla.

The Russian outfit were rampant as they netted four goals in the second half after going in 1-1 at half-time, with Dutch winger Quincy Promes particularly impressive, per Squawka:

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund endured a disappointing evening in Group H as they could only draw 1-1 with Apoel Nicosia.