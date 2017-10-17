Champions League Results 2017: Updated Tables After Tuesday's Group-Stage Scores

Champions League Results 2017: Updated Tables After Tuesday's Group-Stage ScoresOctober 17, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both took big steps towards qualification for the knockout rounds of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League with positive results on Tuesday.
Spurs earned a creditable 1-1 draw with holders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, and City downed Napoli 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool got their first win of the group stage with a fantastic 7-0 win away at Maribor, while RB Leipzig edged a brilliant contest against Porto.
Meanwhile, last season's semi-finalists Monaco have still yet to pick up a victory in the 2017-18 tournament after falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Besiktas.
Here are the full results from Tuesday:
Maribor 0-7 Liverpool
Spartak Moscow 5-1 Sevilla
Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 2-1 Napoli
Monaco 1-2 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 3-2 Porto
Apoel Nicosia 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
The group standings now look like this after Tuesday's games:
Group E
- Liverpool 5 pts
- Spartak Moscow 5 pts
- Sevilla 4 pts
- Maribor 1 pt
Group F
- Manchester City 9 pts
- Shakhtar Donetsk 6 pts
- Napoli 3 pts
- Feyenoord 0
Group G
- Besiktas 9 pts
- RB Leipzig 4 pts
- Porto 3 pt
- Monaco 1 pt
Group H
- Real Madrid 7 pts
- Tottenham Hotspur 7 pts
- Borussia Dortmund 1 pt
- Apoel Nicosia 1 pt
A full look at the standings is available per the tournament's official website.
Spurs went ahead at the Bernabeu through a 28th-minute own goal from Raphael Varane, but Cristiano Ronaldo levelled from the penalty spot just before half-time.
In an open second half, only a string of brilliant saves from both goalkeepers, Keylor Navas and Hugo Lloris, prevented further goals.
Spurs would have been the happier of the sides at the final whistle having held out for an away point with a very impressive performance, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Really impressive from Pochettino's Tottenham tonight, huge cheer from 4,000 fans in corner on final whistle, deserved to get the draw.2017-10-17 20:41:03
City were 2-0 ahead inside 13 minutes against Maurizio Sarri's Napoli side, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both turning home well from close range.
Ederson then kept the two-goal cushion intact as he saved Dries Mertens' first-half penalty, but he could not keep out Amadou Diawara's effort from the spot 17 minutes from time.
City held on for all three points, and Napoli could now struggle to get out of the group after Shakhtar Donetsk's win at Feyenoord on Tuesday.
Liverpool broke a record with their hammering of Maribor, per Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
7 - Maribor 0-7 Liverpool is the biggest margin of victory for an English club away from home in the European Cup/Champions League. Heaven.2017-10-17 20:33:57
It was a stunning performance from Jurgen Klopp's men. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino both netted doubles and Philippe Coutinho was on the scoresheet in the first half, while late goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold added gloss to the result.
Perhaps the most surprising result of the night was Spartak Moscow's 5-1 thumping of Sevilla.
The Russian outfit were rampant as they netted four goals in the second half after going in 1-1 at half-time, with Dutch winger Quincy Promes particularly impressive, per Squawka:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Quincy Promes' game by numbers vs. Sevilla: 91% pass accuracy 5 chances created 3 take-ons 3 shots 2 assists 2 goals What a display. 👏 https://t.co/vHKXTRxeeS2017-10-17 21:32:45
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund endured a disappointing evening in Group H as they could only draw 1-1 with Apoel Nicosia.