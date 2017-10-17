    LeBron James Says He Felt Dan Gilbert's Letter When He Left Cavs Was Racial

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers recieves his championship ring from owner Dan Gilbert before the game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James couldn't help but see racial overtones in the letter addressed to him by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert after James signed with the Miami Heat in July 2010.

    In an interview with GQ's Mark Anthony Green, James discussed his feelings toward Gilbert's letter and why he decided against re-signing with the Cavaliers:

    "Um, I did. I did. It was another conversation I had to have with my kids. It was unfortunate, because I believed in my heart that I had gave that city and that owner, at that point in time, everything that I had. Unfortunately, I felt like, at that point in time, as an organization, we could not bring in enough talent to help us get to what my vision was. A lot of people say they want to win, but they really don't know how hard it takes, or a lot of people don't have the vision. So, you know, I don't really like to go back on that letter, but it pops in my head a few times here, a few times there. I mean, it's just human nature. I think that had a lot to do with race at that time, too, and that was another opportunity for me to kind of just sit back and say, 'Okay, well, how can we get better? How can we get better? How can I get better?'"

         

