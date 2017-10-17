LeBron James Says He Felt Dan Gilbert's Letter When He Left Cavs Was Racial

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James couldn't help but see racial overtones in the letter addressed to him by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert after James signed with the Miami Heat in July 2010.

In an interview with GQ's Mark Anthony Green, James discussed his feelings toward Gilbert's letter and why he decided against re-signing with the Cavaliers:

"Um, I did. I did. It was another conversation I had to have with my kids. It was unfortunate, because I believed in my heart that I had gave that city and that owner, at that point in time, everything that I had. Unfortunately, I felt like, at that point in time, as an organization, we could not bring in enough talent to help us get to what my vision was. A lot of people say they want to win, but they really don't know how hard it takes, or a lot of people don't have the vision. So, you know, I don't really like to go back on that letter, but it pops in my head a few times here, a few times there. I mean, it's just human nature. I think that had a lot to do with race at that time, too, and that was another opportunity for me to kind of just sit back and say, 'Okay, well, how can we get better? How can we get better? How can I get better?'"

