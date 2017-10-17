LeBron James Comments on Race Relations, Sees 'No Positive' with Donald Trump

LeBron James Comments on Race Relations, Sees 'No Positive' with Donald TrumpOctober 17, 2017
Leading up to the start of his 15th NBA season, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is not shying away from his criticism of President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Mark Anthony Green of GQ, James said he sees "no positive" with Trump in the White House but stopped short of comparing himself to Muhammad Ali when he protested the Vietnam War:
"I think Ali represented something bigger than Ali. He wanted to make a change for a future without him included. That's what Ali brought to the table. I don't know what it's like to live in every state in this country, but I know freedom. I know the opportunity that our country has given people, and to see the guy in charge now not understanding that is baffling to not only myself but to my friends and to the people that've helped grow this country."
James has not been shy about criticizing Trump. At a charity event in August following the riots in Charlottesville, the four-time NBA MVP referred to Trump as the "so-called president."
After Trump tweeted he was withdrawing an invitation for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to visit the White House (in response to Curry saying he would vote against the team visiting Washington D.C. to celebrate its NBA championship), James called the president a "bum."
"Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up," James tweeted.
James told Green he did feel a "responsibility" to be socially conscious because there have been people, past and present, who had tremendous power that "chose to do it and chose not to do it" when it comes to raising awareness.
