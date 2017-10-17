Jaguars President Apologizes After Players Kneel During Anthem in London

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping sent a letter of apology to Jacksonville Director of Military Affairs Chief Bill Spann on Oct. 6 apologizing for Jaguars players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem last month.

Lamping specifically apologized for the Sept. 24 game against the Baltimore Ravens in London, which saw several Jags players protest during the U.S. anthem, while all of them stood for "God Save the Queen," according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco.

DiRocco provided the text from the letter, which was forwarded from Spann to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry:

"It bears repeating that we were in remiss in not fully comprehending the effect of the national anthem demonstration occurring on foreign soil has had on the men and women who have or continue to serve our country. Similarly, we today can better appreciate how standing for 'God Save The Queen' may have been viewed negatively by our armed forces here in Jacksonville and beyond. As covered during our conversation on Thursday, this was an oversight and certainly not intended to send a message that would disparage you, our flag or our nation. The notion never entered the minds of our players or anyone affiliated with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but today we can understand how the events in London on September 24 could have been viewed or misinterpreted. We owe you an apology and hope you will accept it."

Curry released a statement of admonishment two days after the Jaguars' 44-7 win over Baltimore, saying, "I stand and cover my heart for the pledge and the anthem. I think it's stupid to do otherwise. The U.S. Constitution protects the right for a lot of people to do a lot of stupid things. I am a Constitutional Conservative, so I respect the wisdom of our Founders."

Anthem demonstrations were up significantly across the NFL in Week 3 following comments made by President Donald Trump at a rally in Alabama regarding players who protest.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to the NFL's 32 teams last week to express his desire for all players to stand during the anthem.

That subject is expected to be discussed during the NFL owners meetings Tuesday and Wednesday in New York.