MLB Playoffs 2017: Live-Stream Guide, TV Schedule, Times and Odds

The 2017 MLB postseason rolls on Tuesday night with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees as well as Game 3 of the NLCS featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

New York won a pivotal Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Monday night to avoid falling in a 3-0 hole. It will look to defend home field again Tuesday in order to level the series.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers took the first two matchups at home on the National League side. The Cubs hope the friendly confines of Wrigley Field can get them back in the series with a win in Game 3.

Let's check out all of the important information for Tuesday's action. That's followed by a preview of both contests on tap. Game lines are courtesy of OddsShark.

Tuesday's Viewing Schedule

Astros at Yankees (Game 4; HOU Leads 2-1)

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Dodgers at Cubs (Game 3; LAD Leads 2-0)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS

Game Previews

Astros (+115) at Yankees (-130)

Pitching Matchup: Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU) vs. Sonny Gray (NYY)

The Yankees stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in their ALDS clash with the Cleveland Indians in the previous round, so there wasn't much panic from the Bronx Bombers after falling behind the Astros by the same margin. That outlook likely would have changed with a loss Monday.

Instead, New York scored a resounding 8-1 victory thanks to home runs by Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge as well as a vintage performance from starting pitcher CC Sabathia, who pitched six scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Judge is the key to the Yankees' chances. He led the American League with 52 homers during the regular season, but he's struggled for the most part during the playoffs. He's posted a .147/.293/.353 triple-slash line with two long balls and 21 strikeouts in 10 games.

Yanks manager Joe Girardi said the outfielder is still finding a way to make an impact—which included a highlight-reel catch Monday—even when he isn't getting hits consistently.

"We've played how many playoff games--nine? He [has] seven RBIs," he told reporters. "He gets his walks, got another one tonight. I know how dangerous he is. He can really change a game really quickly."

The silver lining for the Astros, aside from their continued lead in the series, is the strength of their starting staff. Charlie Morton struggled in Game 3, but Houston has McCullers, Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel lined up for the next three contests needing two wins to advance.

McCullers takes the mound Tuesday after a couple of strong starts against the Yankees during the regular season. He gave up three earned runs in 11.1 innings (2.38 ERA) with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Dodgers (+104) at Cubs (-114)

Pitching Matchup: Yu Darvish (LAD) vs. Kyle Hendricks (CHC)

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was rightfully criticized for bringing in John Lackey rather than Wade Davis in the ninth inning of Game 2. Justin Turner delivered a walk-off home run two batters later to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead as the series shifted to Chicago.

Afterward, Maddon spoke to the larger problem facing the Cubs as they attempt to defend their championship: a suddenly absent offense.

"We scored one run today," he told reporters. "That's the issue. We've scored 11 runs in six games during the playoffs."

The challenge for Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Co. doesn't get any easier against Darvish, who's one of the most dominant starters in baseball when in top form. He struck out 209 batters in 186.2 innings during the regular season and the Cubs haven't had the benefit of facing him this year.

Chicago will counter with Hendricks, who ranks second in ERA over the past two seasons among qualified starters behind only the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, per Fangraphs.

So all signs point toward a low-scoring, tension-filled night at Wrigley. The Cubs must figure out a way to grind out a victory in order to avoid what would probably be an insurmountable 3-0 Dodgers lead.