USA vs. Korea Republic Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2017 Friendly

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The United States women's national team kick off a doubleheader of friendlies with Korea Republic on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

They go into the clash on the back of four successive wins and will be aiming to maintain their form in a quartet of friendlies that will see them to the end of 2017—two fixtures against Canada follow the South Korea meetings.

South Korea have never beaten the U.S. in nine meetings but boast their own fine form heading into Thursday's fixture having won three and drawn one of their last four.

Read on for a preview of the match, along with full scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Friday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

While South Korea have never beaten their American counterparts, they have earned two draws against them, including their most recent meeting.

The two sides met in a warm-up match ahead of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, a game that resulted in a 0-0 draw at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

It is quite a feat to keep the USWNT from scoring a goal, but it must again be South Korea's aim to not concede on Thursday and hope to net themselves on the break to earn a win.

Neither side has been short on goals of late. South Korea have netted 21 goals in their last four matches—including a 10-0 win over India—while the U.S. have netted 15 in four.

Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have all been in the goals of late and will be aiming to add to their 2017 tallies for Jill Ellis' side.

The hosts will be missing attacker Tobin Heath and defender Taylor Smith for Thursday's clash after both were injured in the 2017 NWSL Championship match earlier this month, per U.S. Soccer WNT:

But given the incredible attacking quality in the U.S. side it seems hugely unlikely they will fail to score against South Korea.

Indeed, due to home advantage and the USWNT's recent fine form, it would be a surprise were they not to earn a convincing win.

South Korea are far from a poor team. They reached the first knockout round of the 2015 World Cup—which USA won—and are ranked 15th in the world by FIFA.

The U.S., though, are the best side in the world and, barring an uncharacteristic poor performance on Thursday, a home win seems likely.