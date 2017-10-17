    Sam Allardyce Reportedly Interested in Replacing Bruce Arena as USA Manager

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Sam Allardyce manager / head coach of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Former England manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly interested in replacing the departed Bruce Arena as coach of the United States.

    Despite saying he was not looking for another job when he left Crystal Palace back in May, sources close to Allardyce, 62, have indicated he would be interested in discussing the prospect of taking over at the helm of the USMNT, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN.co.uk.

    Ogden added that while Allardyce has rejected the notion of potentially becoming Scotland boss, his interest in the U.S. post is keener as he could "impose a long-term strategy and secure a legacy in a nation regarded as a growing force." 

    Allardyce established himself in the Premier League in successful tenures at Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Sunderland, carving out a stellar reputation for saving clubs from relegation.

    He was subsequently appointed England manager in July 2016 and won his first and only game in charge of the national side in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

    TRNAVA, SLOVAKIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Sam Allardyce manager of England, Sammy Lee assistant manager of England, Craig Shakespeare coach of England and Martyn Margetson goalkeeping coach of England look on prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F qualify
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    He left the post on September 27, 2016, after being caught up in a newspaper sting, per BBC Sport.

    A struggling Palace then appointed Allardyce manager in December 2016, and he duly steered them away from danger of relegation before leaving the post and apparently retiring in May, per Sky Sports News HQ.

    The recent resignation of Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager prompted reports Allardyce could be tempted to return, but he ruled himself out saying the timing wasn't right, per BBC Sport.

    But it seems the Dudley-born manager, who spent part of his playing career with NASL's Tampa Bay Rowdies, could be tempted by the USMNT post after Arena left the role having failed to successfully lead the side to the 2018 World Cup. 

