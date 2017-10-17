Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs own the upper hand in the rivalry with the Oakland Raiders as of late, winning seven of the last eight meetings outright and going 6-2 against the spread. The Chiefs are listed as a short road favorites for Thursday night's bash with the Raiders at the Coliseum in Oakland.

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.0-21.9 Chiefs (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Kansas City was the last remaining undefeated team in the league this season until taking a tough 19-13 loss at home to Pittsburgh last week. The Chiefs gave up an early safety, trailed 19-10 on a fluky Steelers touchdown, pulled within one score with just over two minutes left and got the ball back. But a third-down sack from the Pittsburgh 40-yard line and a fourth-down incompletion spelled the end.

The Chiefs basically got outplayed by the Steelers, but that was the first time that's happened this season. Kansas City had outgained three of its first five opponents and outrushed four of its first five foes while averaging 33 points per game.

The Chiefs are also already 3-0 both straight up and ATS on the road this season, with wins at defending Super Bowl champion New England, at the Chargers and at Houston.

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

Oakland started this season 2-0 but is now looking to halt a four-game losing streak following a tough 17-16 loss to those Chargers last week. The Raiders led Los Angeles 10-7 at the half and 16-14 late, but they fell on a Chargers field goal on the final play of the game.

That late field goal for Los Angeles should have only tied the game, but Oakland kicker Giorgio Tavecchio missed an earlier extra point due to a bad snap. The Raiders also turned the ball over twice on the day, once in the Los Angeles red zone, and failed on a 4th-and-2 from inside Chargers territory early in the fourth quarter.

Oakland got good news last week with the return of quarterback Derek Carr after he missed some action with a sore back. Carr wasn't great, hitting on 21 of 30 throws for 171 yards, with one touchdown pass and two interceptions, but he did have the Raiders within one play of a win.

Smart pick

Oakland looks a little lost at the moment; it hasn't played a complete game since its Week 2 victory over the Jets. Kansas City, meanwhile, is 5-0 both SU and ATS its last five times out immediately following an outright defeat. Smart money here bets the Chiefs on the rebound on the NFL point spreads.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in the Chiefs' last three games against the Raiders.

The Chiefs are 11-3 SU and ATS in their last 14 games on the road against the Raiders.

The Raiders are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against their division at home.

