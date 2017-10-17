Jose Mourinho Says He's Not Leaving Manchester United for PSG, Talks Contract

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho insisted he has no plans to leave his post as Manchester United manager as he spoke ahead of the Red Devils' UEFA Champions League fixture against Benfica on Wednesday.

He also revealed he is not in talks over a new deal at Old Trafford, but he still has more than a year-and-a-half remaining on the three-year contract he signed when he succeeded Louis van Gaal as manager in May 2016, per Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News:

"Nothing is happening, I am not signing a new five-year contract and I am not leaving for Paris Saint-Germain. I am not leaving United. I have a contract and that is it.

"I have my contract which ends in June 2019. We are in October 2017 so I don't know what to say. I told people, and it is true, that I am not going to end my career at United. How is it possible in modern football that any manager lasts 15/20 years in the same club. [Arsene] Wenger is the last one.

"I think I'm going to be in football 15 years more minimum, it is impossible to stay that long at one club. If my career was ending in three, four, five years then yes, I would end my career at United. Yes it's true that I haven't signed a new contract; but I'm also not thinking about leaving either."

Recent reports suggested Mourinho will be offered a new five-year deal by United worth £65 million, per The Sun's Neil Custis.

However, the 54-year-old then sparked rumours of a potential departure when he revealed he is not planning to retire at Old Trafford and praised PSG, per Sky Sports' Guillem Balague.

Mourinho has historically only stayed at clubs for short periods with an incredible success rate.

He has won major trophies at Porto, Chelsea (in two spells), Inter Milan and Real Madrid, but he has never stayed anywhere longer than five years.

In his first season with United, he led them to glory in the UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup, and the Red Devils look set to challenge for the Premier League title in 2017-18 after a fine start to the campaign.