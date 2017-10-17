Colorado Buffaloes vs Washington St Cougars: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes made some nice money last year, going 10-4 against the spread, but they are skewing back toward normal this season, going only 2-5 ATS.

In fact, the Buffaloes are just 2-8 ATS over their last 10 games and listed as a double-digit dog for Saturday night's Pac-12 clash with the Washington State Cougars.

College football point spread: The Cougars opened as 10.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.4-21.8 Cougars (College football picks on every game)

Why the Colorado Buffaloes can cover the spread

The Buffaloes just snapped a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 36-33 victory at Oregon State last week.

Colorado trailed the Beavers 16-7 late in the second quarter and 33-29 late in the fourth but drove 82 yards to a go-ahead touchdown and then survived a long OSU field-goal attempt in the final seconds.

On the day, the Buffaloes accumulated 385 yards of total offense, as quarterback Steven Montez threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns, running back Phillip Lindsay ran 28 times for 185 yards and two scores and wide receiver Bryce Bobo caught nine balls for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Bobo also threw a touchdown pass to Montez on a reverse. Meanwhile, the Colorado defense made the key play of the game, a third-quarter interception—the only turnover of the game—and long return that the offense immediately turned into a touchdown.

Two weeks ago, the Buffaloes lost by a field goal to Arizona, and just before that, they lost by four to UCLA. And even though it failed to cover a nine-point spread last week, Colorado is still 9-2 ATS over its last 11 true road games.

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

The Cougars started 6-0 this year and reached the top 10 in the rankings, but they just took a puzzling 37-3 loss at Cal last week.

Washington State fumbled the ball away on its third offensive play, missed a field goal, had a one-yard punt, threw an interception in the end zone, another in the red zone and had a fumble returned for a Bears score. In all, mistakes cost the Cougars at least 26 points.

Prior to that, Washington State had won six straight games, including victories over USC and Oregon.

On the season, the Cougars have outgained six of seven opponents. And while the WSU air attack garners most of the attention, the defense ranks 10th overall in the country, holding foes to 289 yards per game.

Smart pick

Washington State laid an egg last week, but it might be primed for a rebound. Colorado, on the other hand, is just not the same team that won the Pac-12 South last year, especially on defense.

Smart money here on the college football point spreads lays the points with the Cougars.

College football betting trends

The visiting team is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in this matchup.

The total has gone under in five of Washington State's last seven games at home.

Washington State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games at home against teams with winning records.

