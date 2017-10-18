WWE 2K18: Review of MyCareer and Road to Glory Modes

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

One of the biggest keys to the success of a video game is ensuring gamers want to continue playing it for months on end, and WWE 2K18 undoubtedly accomplishes that goal.

The primary reasons for that are the MyCareer and Road to Glory modes, which allow for the creation of a MyPlayer who can develop and improve over time while taking part in varying storylines and matches that change depending on certain decisions that are made.

MyCareer has been a popular mode in recent WWE 2K installments, but it is arguably deeper and better than ever before in WWE 2K18.

WWE 2K18 MyCareer designer Ramelle Ballesca described some of the biggest additions to the mode in an article for the WWE 2K website.

Chief among them is the ability to choose between making your wrestler a "company man" or "fan favorite." That decision goes a long way toward shaping how MyCareer plays out.

A company man acts on behalf of the general managers and essentially sells their soul in order for upgrades and a favorable spot on the card.

By comparison, a fan favorite works only for themselves and the fans, focusing on cutting great promos, putting on entertaining matches and earning respect through their actions.

Having a choice is key since gamers can play through MyCareer multiple times and never have the same experience.

MyCareer also allows gamers to take their MyPlayer and roam the backstage area, which wasn't possible in last year's game.

That opens up more storyline avenues, and it gives gamers more control over their paths than in previous WWE 2K editions.

Although players should have no trouble immersing themselves in MyCareer, Road to Glory mode is an online offshoot that allows them to get even more mileage out of their MyPlayer.

Road to Glory mode is similar to MyCareer in that it allows players an opportunity to fine-tune and upgrade MyPlayers by accomplishing a series of tasks and competing in matches.

The biggest difference is Road to Glory allows gamers from across the globe to face each other with MyPlayer upgrades on the line.

There are also real-life elements in play, as earning enough victories can allow a gamer's MyPlayer to receive entry into a pay-per-view event.

The pay-per-view will feature Superstars and tasks that mimic what is occurring in real life, and winning a PPV match can lead to unlocking exclusive items that are only available as part of Road to Glory mode.

Road to Glory is a great concept since the fact it follows the actual WWE pay-per-view schedule means there will always be something for players to strive toward every two to four weeks.

While previous installments of WWE 2K games may have been easy to stop playing after several months, Road to Glory gives WWE 2K18 staying power as far as one year down the line, and that alone makes it a worthwhile purchase for WWE fans and gamers alike.

