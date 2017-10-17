Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Game 3 Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to remain unbeaten this postseason when they visit the Chicago Cubs in a near pick'em Game 3 of the NLCS at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The Cubs are listed as small home favorites at the sportsbooks for the contest, and they have dropped four of seven in the playoffs at Wrigley Field dating back to last year's NLCS against the Dodgers.

Betting line: The Cubs opened as -119 favorites (wager $119 to win $100) according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 6.4-0.4, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles is in prime position to make it back to the World Series now after improving to 5-0 in this year's playoffs by taking the first two games of the NLCS at home. The Dodgers surrendered early leads to the Cubs in both games but were able to rally offensively in the later innings and count on their superior bullpen to shut the door on the defending World Series champions

Los Angeles will be sending Yu Darvish (10-12, 3.86 ERA) to the hill for Game 3, and he pitched great in his lone postseason start on the road versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one run and two hits in five innings.

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

Chicago has not lost three consecutive postseason games since getting swept by the New York Mets in the 2015 NLCS.

While Los Angeles may be on its way to doing the same thing, the Cubs have shown a unique ability to recover quickly and turn around a series after it looked like they were done. They rallied from a 3-1 deficit against the Cleveland Indians to win last year's World Series after ousting the Dodgers in the NLCS with three straight wins after losing twice.

Smart betting pick

The big edge Chicago has in Game 3 is starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.03), who has been brilliant when facing Los Angeles in the past. Hendricks gave up only two runs and eight hits combined in 20.2 innings over three starts versus the Dodgers last season, including two in the NLCS, walking five and striking out 17.

The Cubs are essentially facing a must-win situation in this spot, and there is no better pitcher for them than Hendricks. Bet on Chicago on the MLB lines to hand Los Angeles its first loss in this year's playoffs.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 4-1 in its last five games on the road.

Los Angeles is 5-0 in its last five games when playing Chicago.

Chicago is 9-2 in its last 11 games at home.

