Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Waiver-Wire Rankings and Flex Projections

Injuries are the biggest story in the NFL as we head into Week 7 because a new superstar seemingly gets hurt on a nearly every-week basis.

The broken collarbone suffered by Aaron Rodgers has thrown the Green Bay Packers and fantasy football owners into a panic. After throwing your cheesehead pizza against the wall, it's time to make a move on the waiver wire.

Fantasy owners may have problems at other positions as well. We are here to help.

Quarterbacks

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay Brett Hundley, Green Bay vs. New Orleans Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Cleveland

Taylor is in a unique situation among quarterbacks in the league. It seems fantasy owners may have more faith in him than Buffalo head coach Doug Marrone.

The Bills are not asking Taylor to win games for them. They want him to avoid mistakes and let the running game and defense do their jobs for the Bills. However, Taylor is athletic, can throw the ball on the run and find open receivers.

Taylor is completing 62.5 percent of his passes, and he has a 6-2 TD-to-interception ratio even though the Bills no longer have wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods (both with the Los Angeles Rams). Taylor is a competent quarterback and a solid waiver-wire add, but he doesn't have enough weapons to play like a star.

Hundley was thrust into action in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings after Anthony Barr dumped Rodgers on his shoulder, and it was not a brilliant performance. Hundley completed 18 of 33 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

With a full week of practice, Hundley should be much better against the Saints. The best thing Hundley has going for him is the presence of wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. Nelson is a superstar, while Cobb and Adams are excellent complementary receivers. All three should be able to get open against the Saints defense, and Hundley could put big numbers on the board.

Mariota returned from injury in the Week 6 Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts, and he came through with a winning second-half performance despite limited mobility.

Mariota should be able to move better in Week 7, and confidence should be high against the Browns.

Running backs

Orleans Darkwa, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets at Miami Thomas Rawls, Seattle at N.Y. Giants

Darkwa came through with 117 yards on 21 carries against the Denver Broncos in Week 6, and while those numbers are solid, they are even better when the opposition is considered.

The Giants made up their collective minds to go to a power-running attack after their injuries at the wide receiver position. If the Giants can be successful running the ball against the Broncos, they should have a chance to repeat that success against the Seahawks.

If that happens and Darkwa has back-to-back successful games against the Broncos and Seahawks, he becomes a solid every-week play.

Forte was back in the lineup against the Patriots in Week 6, and now the Jets will get a chance to use the veteran as a runner and receiver on a consistent basis.

Forte didn't do much on the ground against New England with nine carries for 22 yards, but he caught eight passes for 59 yards, and he could have double-digit receptions against the Dolphins.

Rawls figures to get a solid opportunity as a runner and receiver against the Giants. The Seahawks are searching for answers at the running back position following the Chris Carson injury, and Rawls is a better option than Eddie Lacy.

Wide Receivers

Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at Indianapolis Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta at New England Robert Woods, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona (in London)

Lee appears to be an emerging player for the Jaguars and fantasy football owners as the team heads into its game with the Colts.

Lee was targeted 10 times in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams and he caught five passes for 83 yards. While Allen Hurns would seem to be the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, Lee's targets indicate that he is gaining in importance.

The Falcons go to New England and appear to have too many dangerous weapons for the Patriots. New England is going to have to concern itself with Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. That should give Gabriel to get open and make several big plays.

The Patriots defense ranks 32nd in passing yards allowed, and Gabriel should be prominent in Week 7.

Woods is one of the most underappreciated players in the NFL, and while he isn't usually a big fantasy factor, he could have an impact versus the Cardinals. He had five receptions for 66 yards, and Los Angeles QB Jared Goff appears comfortable throwing to him.

Tight Ends

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, N.Y. Jets at Miami Evan Engram, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle Zach Miller, Chicago vs. Carolina

Seferian-Jenkins was victimized by a replay ruling against the Patriots that seemingly took a brilliant TD reception and transformed it into a turnover.

Seferian-Jenkins has caught 23 of 29 passes that he has been targeted, and he figures to become more prominent as the Jets take on the Dolphins.

Injuries at wide receiver mean that the Giants will turn to a conservative game plan (see Orleans Darkwa). However, when Eli Manning puts the ball in the air, he is going to look for Engram.

Miller caught a TD pass for the Bears in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, and his versatility should make him a more of a target as the weeks progress.

Flex Projections for Week 7